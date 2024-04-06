Chillicothe tennis beats Blue Lions, 4-1

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team played the Chillicothe Cavaliers Thursday, April 4.

Chillicothe won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Noah Flores beat Blake Bagheri, 6-3, 6-2.

At second singles, Asher Pendell defeated Mason Mullins, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

J.B. Maravilla won at third singles over Nathan Upthegrove, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

Jon Rader and Landon Miller were at first doubles for Washington. They fell to Benjamin Yandila and Elijah Yandila, 2-6, 5-7.

At second doubles, Washington’s Nick Walker and Logan Miller defeated Lyric Graves and Malachi Upshaw, 6-0, 6-1.

Washington hosts Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.