Lady Lions split with Greeneview to begin season

The Washington Lady Lions began their season at home on Saturday, March 23, 2024 with a doubleheader against Greeneview. The Lady Lions would split with the Lady Rams to start the season 1-1. (Standing, l-r); Adysun Bartruff, June Maddux, Evie Wiseman, Mikhaylee Ragland, Lilly Shaw, Alizae Ryan, Addison Knisley, Havannah Burns, Jordan Mead, Olivia Haycook, and Madison Martin. Courtesy photo

The Trevor Patton era began on Saturday as the Washington Lady Lion softball team hosted the Greeneview Lady Rams on opening day for a doubleheader.

Washington would win the first game by a score of 6-4, earning Patton his first career varsity win. They would fall in game two by a score of 12-2 to split the series.

The win ties the amount of wins Washington had just a season ago.

In the first game, the Lady Lions jumped out to an early 6-0 lead.

After a ground out to start the bottom of the first inning, senior Alize Ryan walked to become the first base runner of the 2024 season for Washington.

Senior Addison Knisley followed with a line drive to right field that was mishandled by the outfielder. Ryan was able to score on the play, and Knisley moved to second base. After an infield single from senior Lilly Shaw, the next two batters were retired to end the inning.

Washington erupted for five runs in the second inning after retiring the Lady Rams in order.

Senior Jordan Mead led off the inning with an infield single but was later forced out at second when freshman June Maddux reached on a fielder’s choice. Junior Adysun Bartruff walked which moved Maddux to second base. Maddux and Bartruff would later advance a base on a wild pitch. The next batter was freshman Olivia Haycook who grounded out to third and scored Madddux to make it 2-0. Bartruff advanced to third on the play. An error by Greeneview allowed Bartruff to score during the next at-bat, making it 3-0.

Knisley would draw a walk, and Shaw followed with a three-run blast over the fence in center field, making it a 6-0 game. The next batter was retired to end the inning.

Greeneview would get on the board with two runs in the third, one run in the fourth, and one run in the fifth, but Washington was able to hold them off to secure the 6-4 victory.

Statistically for Washington, Lilly Shaw led the way going 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored, including the aforementioned home run in the second inning. Shaw also recorded a stolen base.

On the mound, Shaw recorded the win going all five innings and allowing four runs (all earned) on 11 hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Olivia Haycook finished with one RBI for the game.

June Maddux was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Jordan Mead was 1-for-2 as well.

Alize Ryan drew two walks and scored twice, while Adysun Bartruff walked once and scored one run.

Addison Knisley drew a walk and recorded a stolen base in the contest, Havannah Burns also drew a walk.

Game two was all Greeneview as they led early and often on their way to a 12-2 victory.

Shaw suffered the loss on the mound for Washington, working one inning and allowing four runs (all earned) on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Haycook pitched the final four innings in relief, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

At the plate, Shaw led the team again going 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. She also stole a base during the game.

Washington recorded one other hit in the game, a single from Mead as she finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Ragland recorded an RBI in the game and Bartruff drew a walk.

The Lady Lions (1-1) are back in action at home this evening against the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers.