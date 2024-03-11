Vinyl Coffee Shop move still pending

Branson Moody said that he gets a crowd when the Vinyl Coffee shop has live music nights at least once a month, which offers artists the opportunity to show off their musical talents. Gail Allen | R-H photos The first floor future expanded location for the Vinyl Coffee shop is anticipated to be completed later this year at the corner of Court and Main streets, according to the owner, Branson Moody.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — “Do it right the first time,” said Vinyl Coffee owner, Branson Moody. He said he learned that there are many things you cannot do later, after you occupy the space, without disrupting daily business.

Moody purchased the building at the corner of Court and Main streets, formerly a flower shop, and has been renovating the space for a bigger coffee shop. He said the building was in need of some much required repair. For example, the second floor space, which had been under-utilized in the past, according to Moody, is now being transformed into four office spaces which will be rented out as soon as the renovations are complete.

There is a separate entrance door on the Main Street side of the building for access to the upstairs offices. Ceilings are being upgraded and the carpet is being replaced with wood panel flooring. In the near future, these four offices will be available to rent, giving more business’ access to downtown work spaces.

Moody, being an entrepreneur at 25, said the work on the building is progressing, but going slowly since he and his friends are doing all the work themselves. He said there were almost 100 nails to be removed from the brick walls and all the old trim was removed from the first floor. He is trying to restore the building back to its historical look.

Moody applied for and was granted a historical designation for his plans to bring the building back to the look of the past on the outside. He said new windows will be installed on the Main Street side to give more light to the inside. The front door will be moved to the center of the Court Street frontage, and a second entry door with a new staircase will be added to the left side on Court Street, giving another access to the second floor.

The coffee shop will have a more open area, expanding from a 24 to 64 seating area, four times the bar space, and 10 times the kitchen area. With the expanded kitchen, there will be a larger menu of food available.

The coffee shop hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with food available until 2:30 p.m. daily. After the move, he said there will probably be expanded hours for food service.

Once a month, Vinyl Coffee has live music for entertainment. Luke Michael, from Carlisle, Ohio, is scheduled to perform March 15, playing guitar and possibly piano. Moody said the live music gigs draw in the crowds. The shop plays vinyl records daily from a collection of records Moody has collected over the years. His recording studio talents brought out his love for music played all day long, based on his bachelor’s degree in music production.

Moody was born and raised in Washington Court House, went to Washington High School, and attended Ohio University. The inspiration for this coffee shop was born during his dorm days in college when he and his friends were always hanging out in the local coffee shops.

Vinyl Coffee is located at 143 N. Main St. and its website is www.VinylCoffee.Co. Check the website for future live music entertainment schedules.