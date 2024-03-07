WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 6

James Conley, 61, 715 Damon Drive, breaking and entering (two counts), possession of criminal tools (two counts), theft (two counts).

James J. Putney, 51, 847 Potomac Circle, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 4

Jeremiah T. Hudson, 43, Sabina, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).

March 3

Dalton Snyder, 23, 224 Bereman St., disorderly.

Andrew R. Everhart, 19, 555 Depot Drive, non-compliance suspension.

Dylan G. Fowler, 24, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.