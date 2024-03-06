Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Jan. 29 – 1433 N. North St.

Received call from occupants reporting an arc in an outlet with a burnt odor. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD investigation found two (2) affected electrical circuits and one (1) charred outlet in the kitchen. FD removed the outlet cover and did not find any damage within the outlet box, damage was contained to the bottom half of the outlet itself. FD checked other outlets on the same circuit and other areas of the residence with a thermal imaging camera. FD advised to leave the two (2) breakers off and contact an electrician to have repairs made. FD checked and found no working smoke detectors in the residence. Occupants advised they would get some installed.

Jan. 29 – 311 State St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting an engine and ladder mutual aid for a rooftop fire. FD provided an engine, tower and manpower.

Jan. 27 – 3999 US 62 SW

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The incident was past the Union Township line. Firefighters advised dispatch the incident was in Concord Greene FD coverage area and continued the response. FD arrived on scene and checked the vehicle for hazards. Firefighters remained on scene until released by FCSO. Firefighters cleared the scene and advised dispatch that CGFD could cancel their response.

Jan. 27 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

FD was dispatched to a fire alarm activation. While responding, dispatch advised it was a false alarm. The response was downgraded to non-emergency. FD arrived on scene and checked room 229. The alarm was caused by steam coming from the shower. FD cleared the scene.

Jan. 26 – 1033 E. Paint St.

FD received a call for a natural gas leak. FD arrived on scene and found a leak in a gas line going to stove. FD was able to shut the gas off to the stove and stop the leak. FD advised occupant to have repairs made.

Jan. 26 – McKinley Ave. Intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a tree down in the roadway. FD responded, found a large portion of a tree across the entire street. The city street department was contacted to clear the debris. Roadway was blocked off by FD and Washington Police Department.

Jan. 21 – 1220 Columbus Ave.

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found two vehicles involved with no entrapment. FD checked the scene for hazard and remained on scene until released by the Washington Police Department.

Jan. 18 – Old SR 38 Intersection

FD responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident with injuries. On arrival, the vehicle was well off the roadway sitting on its’ wheels with heavy damage. The driver was out of the vehicle. FD checked the vehicle for hazards and remained on scene until released by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Jan. 18 – SR 753 Intersection

FD responded to a report of a grass fire. On arrival, there were approximately two acres burning. The fire was caused by a lineman operating a switch that sparked. Mutual aid was requested from B.P.M Joint Fire District, Wayne Township FD and Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District for grass units. FD extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.

Jan. 16 – 1960 Beacon St.

FD responded to the report of a burning smell. FD arrived on scene and checked the house with thermal imaging cameras. FD found a warm breaker near the bottom of the furnace. FD checked the operation of the furnace, and no other problems were found. FD recommended to have the furnace serviced and cleared the scene.