Preparations underway for 2024 Farmers Market

Opening Day of the 2024 Fayette County Farmers Market will be Saturday, May 11. Submitted photo

Is this relatively mild winter and the unusually warm temperatures in February making you think now about spring, getting out in the dirt and reveling in indirect sun rays? Does this weather turn your thoughts to our farmers market, and make you wonder how an early spring might impact the 2024 Fayette County farmers market season?

There’s much I can’t answer about this season; the weather is definitely going to impact farmers, gardeners, growers, orchardists and bee keepers – negatively and positively, no doubt! Time and resilience of systems, humans and soil will tell.

But I can tell you that the market managers, board, and vendors are already planning and preparing. Last November, we held our fall, postseason meeting and set the dates for 2024.

Opening Day of the 2024 Fayette County Farmers Market will be Saturday, May 11 – we’re planning for live music and a food truck for the season opener! The Wednesday Market will be held May 15 – Oct. 2, with the same 3-6 p.m. hours and located in the TSC parking lot.

Even as we plan, meet and prepare, we continue to seek vendors, musicians, volunteers, and food trucks for the 2024 season. There is a particularly strong opportunity for vendors for fresh farm products like fruits, vegetables, meat, and eggs.

Interested in being a vendor? Interested parties (vendors or food trucks, musicians, volunteers), please contact David Persinger at 740-606-3467.

The Fayette County Farmers Market mission is “To advance Fayette County’s sense of community and relationship to agriculture through a celebration of local food production and distribution.” Make our market part of your community!

More information is available at https://fayettecountyfarmersmarket.wordpress.com/