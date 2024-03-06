KK Grubb Hubb food truck is back

From left to right, KK Grubb Hubb employees Jacob Maddox and Kelly Terry, co-owner Kay Terry, and chef Tyler Mitchell are ready to serve food from their mobile trailer on Main Street in Washington Court House. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The City of Washington C.H. has given permission for the KK Grubb Hubb food truck to set up on Main Street across from the city administration building for an extended period of time, according to Kay Terry, co-owner of the establishment.

Terry said their food truck is up and running again and will be available for the foreseeable future. Since the fire in late December 2023 destroyed the interior of the building at the corner of Court and Fayette streets, they will be working from their mobile food trailer.

Terry said the renovations have just begun, but the facility won’t be open until next year due to extensive damage.

Their future plans are to reopen with their established menu, arcade games, and are adding something new to the second floor of the renovated building, which will not be disclosed until next year, Terry said. They will still have their 1980s themed restaurant service.