Fayette Farm Life 4-H club holds meeting

Several demonstrations were given at the March 1 meeting of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H club. Submitted photo

On Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m., the Fayette Farm Life 4-H club meeting was called to order.

The meeting scheduled for Feb. 16 was canceled due to bad weather and rescheduled for Feb. 23. During the March 1 meeting, a safety report was given by Kaleb Causey (safety officer) on boating and water safety. Demonstrations were given by Keionnie Ackley and Anna Langley. The secretary’s report was given by Anna Langley. Treasurer’s report by Camden Bennett and health report by Keionnie Ackley.

Quality Assurance dates are March 4 and 5, April 8 and 9.

Jaxon Blair (community service officer) and the club have decided on making birthday boxes and volunteering at the Shaw Wetlands for a community service project.