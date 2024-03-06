County commissioners approve several items of business

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Several items of business were approved at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, including:

The commissioners entered into a contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. for collection and disposal of waste material at the following locations: Fayette County Airport, 2770 State Route 38 NE, two yard container services one time every other week at $76.67 per month; Fayette County Building Department, 121 E. East St., two yard container services one time per week at $78.71 per month. The term of the agreement is three years and will automatically renew for a successive three-year term unless either party gives written notice of their intent not to renew the agreement.

The commissioners entered into an agreement with The AES Corporation for the installation of single-phase electric service at 2770 State Route 38, Fayette County Airport, at a cost of $8,979.

The commissioners approved the addendum to the grant agreement between the State of Ohio Department of Youth Services and the Fayette County Board of Commissioners on behalf of the Fayette County Juvenile Court. The amendment to the original agreement is to adjust the transportation line by $325. All other terms and agreements of the grant dated May 22, 2023 remain the same.

The commissioners authorized the sheriff to proceed with the purchase of five 2023 Dodge Durango vehicles from Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge, of Van Wert, at a cost of $245,475.

A proposal was received for the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services workforce management, temporary multi-function recruitment and training center. The proposal was from Workforce Services Unlimited Inc., Circleville, for $210,000 from March 1 through Feb. 28, 2025. The commissioners tabled the proposal for further review.

The commissioners accepted a proposal from Community Action Commission of Fayette County for $9,000 to perform necessary functions to administer Fayette County’s PY2023 CDBG Allocation Grant.

The commissioners, per the recommendation of Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, renewed the service agreement contract from P&R Communications Service, out of Dayton, for a bi-directional amplifier annual maintenance agreement, Tier 3, at a cost of $4,740 at the Fayette County Adult Detention Facility.

The commissioners, per the recommendation of Stanforth, renewed the amended contract with Guardian RFID, out of Maple Grove, Minn., to provide a system comprised of software, hardware, support services and web-based software as a service platform to deliver a wide range of inmate management, monitoring, and tracking solutions. The initial renewal fee and implementation fee and on-site training is $17,310.00 (2024). The cost of extended term renewal fee years 2025, 2026 and 2027, is $15,420 per year.

The commissioners, per the recommendation of Stanforth, authorized an upgrade to the 911 recording system with Interaction Insight Corporation, out of Red Bank, NJ, to Eventide Nexlog DX 740 Recording System and Application Software at a cost of $35,520.