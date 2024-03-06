Blue Lion basketball seniors receive OHSBCA award

(l-r); Washington High School and Blue Lion basketball seniors Isaiah Haithcock, John Wall, and Gabe Tayese were recently awarded the Gold Certificate Scholarship Society Award from the Ohio Basketball Coaches Association. For the Gold Certificate, the player must be a senior, have attained a 3.2 Grade Point Average for seven semesters, and must exemplify the highest type of citizenship and sportsmanship. Courtesy photo

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) recently honored Washington High School seniors John Wall, Isaiah Haithcock, and Gabe Tayese with a Gold Certificate Scholarship Society Award.

For the Gold Certificate, the player must be a senior, have attained a 3.2 Grade Point Average for seven semesters, and must exemplify the highest type of citizenship and sportsmanship.

“This award speaks volumes to these three young men and the time and effort that they put into not only their sport, but more importantly their academic achievements,” said Washington High School boys basketball coach Shannon Bartruff.