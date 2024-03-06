Alzheimer’s Association to host free program in WCH

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter is hosting a free program this month:

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Friday, March 22 from 2-3 p.m.

St. Catherine’s Manor, 250 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House

Attendees will learn about science-backed lifestyle choices that may help keep the brain and body healthy as someone ages. Join to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and learn about hands-on tools to create a plan for healthy aging.

“These programs offer a wealth of information and support for anyone facing Alzheimer’s or dementia,” said Pam Myers, senior program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio and Northwest Ohio Chapters. “Just as importantly, they build community and allow our friends and neighbors to know they’re not alone in this fight. Please join us – or just call us – to learn how the Alzheimer’s Association can be there for you and your loved ones.”

To register for any program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

There are 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter at 614-457-6003 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.