Gibbs, Marine to return to State girls wrestling tournament

Washington’s Leah Marine controls her opponent during the third-place match at the Regional girls wrestling tournament, held Sunday, March 3, 2024 at Harrison High School. Marine would win the match by pin. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington junior Lyndyn Gibbs goes for a takedown during the 130-pound finals at the Regional girls wrestling tournament, held Sunday, March 3, 2024 at Harrison High School. Gibbs would lose a 6-4 decision in the finals. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Lion Kaylee Scott looks to tie up with her opponent during a consolation match at the Regional girls wrestling tournament, held Sunday, March 3, 2024 at Harrison High School. Scott would win the match in overtime. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Lion freshman Abi Forsythe picks up a pin in the consolation round of the Regional girls wrestling tournament at Harrison High School on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Forsythe would fall in the consolation semifinals, coming up just short of making the State tournament. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

HARRISON — On Sunday, the Washington Lady Lion wrestling team had all five wrestlers on the roster competing for a chance to make it to the State girls wrestling tournament. The group traveled to Harrison High School to take part in the Region 1 Regional girls wrestling tournament.

The group of five included freshman Abi Forsythe at 110 pounds, sophomores Leah Marine at 105 pounds, Kaylee Scott at 135 pounds, and Janessa Ayler at 170 pounds, and junior Lyndyn Gibbs at 130 pounds.

Two of the five, Gibbs and Marine, advanced to State. Marine placed third and Gibbs placed second in their respective weight classes.

Scott placed fifth, which will make her a State alternate.

In the first round, Forsythe, Scott, and Gibbs won by pin in the first period, Marine had a bye, and Ayler lost by pin.

Ayler would lose her next match by pin in the third period, ending her season.

Gibbs picked up a first-period pin and Marine won an 11-8 decision in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

Forsythe lost by pin in the second round, and Scott lost a very close decision on a stalling call, sending both to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation round, Forsythe and Scott each won their first match to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Gibbs won by pin to advance to the finals and Marine lost by pin to defending state champion Chloe Dearwester of Harrison. Gibbs earned a spot in the State tournament in doing so.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Forsythe fell to Lexie Burns of McClain by pin, ending her season.

Scott won 7-6 in overtime over Emma Davis with an escape to advance to the consolation semifinals.

In the consolation semifinals, Scott and Marine both needed to win to punch their ticket to State. A loss would send them to the fifth place match where they could become a State alternate with a win.

Marine would pin Madelynn Rennie of Batavia to qualify for the State tournament and move her to the third-place match, and Scott lost by pin to Janelle Donahue which sent her to the fifth-place match.

In the third-place match, Marine defeated Scotlyn Adams of West Union by pin in the second period. Adams placed third at the State tournament last season.

“I’m really excited to be going back to State,” said Marine. “I’ve been wanting this really bad. This coming week, I plan to stay focused on making weight and watch what I’m eating, train hard but not too hard to where I’m burned out for the tournament, and just fine-tune some things and get my mind ready. My goal for State is just to be confident. That’s probably the biggest thing I need to work on. After I knew that I made it today, I kind of just let loose in my third-place match and was confident in myself, and that got me success, so I think I need to focus on that.”

In the fifth-place match, Scott defeated Abbie Schmidt from Eaton by a 9-3 decision. Schmidt handed Scott her first loss of the day earlier in the quarterfinals. As previously mentioned, Scott will be an alternate for the State tournament.

In the 130-pound finals, Gibbs, who placed third at State last year at 120 pounds went up against Emma Hanrahan of Tippecanoe, who took fifth at State at 130 pounds a season ago.

In a very intense and technical match, Gibbs would fall 6-4 in extra time. While upset about the loss, she was excited to be heading to the State tournament.

“It feels pretty good to get to State again,” said Gibbs. “I’m the first three-time State qualifier and hopefully I will be the first three-time State placer. I’m excited to wrestle at the Schottenstein Center again, I love it there. I just love the surrounding of it, it’s a lot of fun. This week, I need to work on my shots, getting out more on the open instead of tying up. Hopefully a lot of drilling with Casen Snyder because he is one of the best people I can go with right now. I want to be State Champion. I don’t want to have an off match, I want to wrestle well all weekend. It’s only four matches away to get to the finals, so I just have to take it one match at a time.”

Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs reflected on the eventful day.

“I think we wrestled where I thought that we might. Kaylee Scott had a worst case scenario. She had a bad match at the wrong time, which happens, but that kind of set her up on the trajectory of a harder path. I definitely thought Kaylee would be on the other side, but it didn’t work out like that.”

He talked about Forsythe and Ayler, who were unable to qualify for the State tournament.

“They have worked super hard this year. I know they both were very upset that their season ended, but this isn’t your everyday tournament. We probably have the hardest region in Ohio. Janessa was up 4-1 in her last match but it just didn’t go our way. Abi, like Kaylee, had a bad match at the wrong part of the season. She lost to Lexie Burns from McClain, and I think nine times out of ten we win that match. They caught us on the tenth time.”

Coach Gibbs was excited about the performance of Marine on Sunday.

“Beating Scotlyn Adams was huge. That was one of the goals we set when Leah went to 105 pounds, was to try and beat her. She has been training hard for specifically that match. We have good enough girls in our wrestling room that we can emulate other people, and if not, we can pull one of the boys to help. She really wanted that one, and I’m glad she got it.”

He reflected on the season that Lyndyn Gibbs has had.

“It’s been a heck of a season. She is 45-1, and we don’t see a whole lot of success like that around here. We have good kids who win a lot of matches, but she is pretty consistent. She works hard and you can see it. It’s been a cool process. It’s really cool to see her work ethic in the room, and the girls just gravitate to the work ethic. It’s awesome.”

Coach Gibbs looked ahead to preparing for the State tournament.

“We won’t go hard on Monday, we will really be looking at the brackets and then do some light drilling. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will hit it hard, and then head up to Columbus Thursday night. Hopefully we will be ready to go on Friday morning.”

The first session of the State tournament will start at 1 p.m. on Friday.