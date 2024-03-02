Three from Fayette County qualify to State wrestling tournament

Washington High School senior Brady Rohrer, left, competes in the third place match against Conner Green of Logan Elm in the Division II District tournament Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Gallia Academy High School. Rohrer won the match, 7-3, placing third and qualifying to the State tournament, which starts Friday at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace junior Lyric Dickerson, right, sizes up his opponent, Mark Mueller of Minerva, during the match for third place at the Division II District tournament at Gallia Academy High School Saturday, March 2, 2024. Dickerson won this match, 8-4, finishing third and qualifying, for the third year in a row, to the State tournament in Columbus. The State tournament starts Friday, March 8. Washington High School sophomore Malachi McCullough, at right, battles Luke Kaiser of Athens in the match for third place at 150 pounds in the Division II District tournament at Gallia Academy High School Saturday, March 2, 2024. Kaiser won this match, 1-0. McCullough placed fourth at the District to qualify for the State tournament which begins Friday, March 8 at The Ohio State University. There will be more on the District tournament and the three young men from Fayette County who have qualified to the State tournament upcoming on the Record-Herald’s website.

