Lovett Earns OAC Defensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-OAC

Cassidy Lovett Photo Courtesy of Wilmington College Athletic Dept.

(WESTERVILLE, Ohio) – For the first time in program history, a member of the Wilmington College women’s basketball team has received the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Defensive Player of the Year award. The award was first given out in 2019, and Quakers guard Cassidy Lovett earned the honor today, as well as being named Second Team All-OAC. This is the first time in her career that Lovett has been named All-Conference.

Despite Wilmington missing out on the OAC Tournament, Lovett led the conference in steals with 79 over 24 games. Capital University’s Bri O’Connor was second in the conference with 78 steals despite playing in 27 games. Lovett’s steal total is tied for 33rd in NCAA Division III this season.

She had five or more steals in seven games, with nine steals at Earlham College on December 18th, 2023. That is the second most steals in a single game in program history. Her single season steals mark of 79 is third best in program history and her 176 career steals place her fourth in program history.

Lovett was also great on the offensive end, scoring 340 points, good for sixth most in the OAC. She scored in double-digits during 15 games, while scoring 20 or more points five times. Lovett scored a career-high 28 points at the University of Mount Union on January 20th.

She was sixth in the OAC with 65 offensive rebounds and ninth in the conference with 60 assists. She was second on the team with 136 total rebounds, and third with 71 defensive rebounds.

Lovett also recorded a pair of doubles against John Carroll University on December 16th, 2023 (25 points, 13 rebounds) and Marietta College on January 27th (21 points, 12 rebounds).

Rounding out her fantastic season was an OAC Player of the Week nod on December 18th, 2023, after her great performance against John Carroll.