Local girls bowlers compete at District Tournament

BEAVERCREEK — On Thursday, five Fayette County girls bowlers made their way to Beaver-Vu Bowl to compete in the DI Southwest District tournament.

While Washington and Miami Trace did not qualify for the tournament as a team, each school sent multiple bowlers as individuals.

Miami Trace qualifiers included senior Onesti Evans and sophomores Anslee Combs and Ta’Kyia Yahn.

Evans finished in 33rd with games of 182, 181, and 170 for a 533 series.

Combs finished in 78th with games of 145, 190, and 135 for a 470 series.

Yahn finished in 101st with games of 140, 133 and 146 for a 419 series.

Washington qualifiers included junior Olivia Doyle and senior Havannah Burns.

Burns finished in 51st with games of 205, 130, and 169 for a 504 series.

Doyle finished in 87th with games of 154, 154, and 142 for a 450 series.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the State Tournament on Saturday, March 9 at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Troy won the team District Championship with 3,827 pins. Also qualifying as a team to the State Tournament was Butler in second place with 3,824 pins, Wilmington in third with 3,821 pins, Bellefontaine in fourth with 3,802 pins, and Beavercreek in fifth with 3,779 pins.

The top five individuals not on a qualifying team that advanced to the State Tournament were senior Laila Lambert of Wayne High School, who was also the highest individual bowler in the tournament with a 675 series, senior Kaylee Fritz of Northmont with a 617 series, junior Miranda Sweetman of Piqua with a 616 series, junior Nevaeh Williams of Walnut Hills with a 612 series, and junior Katie Hatfield of Centerville with a 601 series.