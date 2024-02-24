Heartbreaker — New Lex makes shot at game’s end, beats Miami Trace, 51-49 in Sectional title game

Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker, right, puts up a shot against New Lexington junior Isaiah Stephens in a Division II Sectional final game at Zane Trace High School Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Miami Trace senior Bryson Osborne fires a shot during a Division II Sectional championship game against New Lexington Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Zane Trace High School. Pictured for New Lexington is junior Isaiah Stephens. Miami Trace sophomore Grant Guess leans into a shot near the basket, guarded by New Lexington junior Bentley Hanson during a Division II Sectional championship game played at Zane Trace High School Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Miami Trace sophomore Adam Guthrie shoots over New Lexington senior Jerek Braglin (0) and junior Malakye Thresher in a Sectional championship game at Zane Trace High School Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace Panthers and New Lexington Panthers met near the village of Kinnikinnick north of Chillicothe for a Division II Sectional championship game Friday, Feb. 23.

This game was closely-contested by the two teams in a hot, steamy Zane Trace High School gymnasium.

Neither team could pull away from the other.

In the end, it was a fortunate bounce or two on the rim as a shot by New Lexington junior Bentley Hanson at the buzzer fell through for a 51-49 victory for the team from Perry County.

A nearly deafening roar went up and the contrast between the elation on the one hand and dejection and disbelief almost in what they saw on the other, was stark and very dramatic.

New Lexington improves to 20-4 and will play in the District semifinals at the Convocation Center on the campus of Ohio University in Athens on Monday, March 4 at 6:15 p.m.

Their opponent will be the winner of Saturday evening’s game between the 21-2 Marietta Tigers and the 15-7 Fairfield Union Falcons.

Miami Trace ends a Frontier Athletic Conference championship season with a record of 17-7.

It was an excruciatingly heartbreaking way to end a season for Miami Trace.

Miami Trace began the game is excellent fashion with an 11-5 lead.

New Lexington made two threes in the final two minutes of the quarter to tie the game, 11-11.

The lead changed hands in the second quarter with a bucket by Grant Guess, then two from New Lexington, then a basket by Austin Boedeker, then, after several missed opportunities for both teams, Adam Guthrie scored and in the final minute of the half, Guess scored to give Miami Trace a 19-15 halftime lead.

Miami Trace remained in the lead until the 5:58 mark of the third quarter, when New Lexington had a three-point play to tie the score at 22-22.

New Lexington went up by one and Guthrie put Miami Trace right back on top, 24-23, with 3:30 to play in the third.

New Lexington scored again and Boedeker made two free throws to give Miami Trace at 26-25 lead.

Once again, New Lexington took the lead, only to have Guthrie tie the game with a free throw.

On New Lexington’s next possession, Brady Armstrong stole the ball and passed to Boedeker, who hit a three to give Miami Trace a 30-27 lead with 1:26 to play in the penultimate period.

The Panthers of Perry County’s Malakye Thresher made two free throws and Boedeker hit another three, firing up the Miami Trace crowd for a four-point lead.

New Lexington was simply undaunted. They made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 40 seconds to make it a one-point game, 33-32, advantage Miami Trace.

Guthrie made a pair of free throws for a 35-32 lead.

Boedeker responded to a New Lexington basket with a layup, again giving Miami Trace a three-point lead, 37-34.

Guthrie scored to make it 39-34.

However, the lead was short-lived, thanks to a three-point basket by New Lexington’s Eli Stephens.

Boedeker made a free throw and Stephens hit another three for New Lexington, tying things at 40-40.

Guthrie made a free throw and soon had an offensive rebound and put-back for a 43-40 Miami Trace lead with just under three minutes to play.

New Lexington made 3 of 4 free throws on back-to-back possessions: 43-43.

Boedeker scored with 1:59 to play to give Miami Trace a 45-43.

It was coming down to free throws, as close games inevitably do.

A New Lexington player was fouled in the act of attempting a three-point shot and he made all three attempts for a 46-45 lead with 1:22 to go.

Guthrie scored to put Miami Trace up, 47-46.

That lead lasted 12 seconds of game time as New Lexington scored again and was sent to the line where they converted the three-point play, taking a 49-47 lead.

Miami Trace looked for Guthrie and found him. He was fouled and had two pressure packed free throws awaiting.

He made the first and New Lexington tried to ice him with a time out.

Guthrie returned to the line and drained the next throw, tying the game, 49-49. Those free throws came with 30 seconds to play in the game.

New Lexington got the ball into the front court and called time out with 16 seconds.

New Lexington was going to hold for one shot.

With both crowds on their feet to bear witness, New Lexington took the ball out on the opposite side of the court from their bench.

The ball was in-bounded to Isaiah Stephens in the back-court.

With all deliberation, he waited near half court, dribbling the ball several times.

He finally broke toward the three-point line left of the basket.

He took the ball to the baseline, but his path to the basket was blocked.

Stephens turned to his right and found Hanson who put up a shot about even with and just to the left of the foul line.

The shot went up, hit the rim, bounced off the backboard, came down and hit the rim again, before falling in. With the ball in the air after the carom, the buzzer sounded. Then, sadly for Miami Trace, down the ball came, through the rim and out through the net, ending in Guthrie’s hands.

When the play began, Hanson at first headed for the left corner of the court. He then ran the baseline all the way to the right corner, before heading back across the court, just to the left of the foul line, where he took the pass from Stephens and made the game-winning shot.

Emotions of shock and disbelief collided with exclamations of unbounded joy in the gymnasium at Zane Trace.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 8 14 16 — 49

NL 11 4 17 19 — 51

MIAMI TRACE — Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Grant Guess 2-0-4; Brady Armstrong 0 (1)-0-3; Austin Boedeker 3 (2)-3-14; Adam Guthrie 7-7-21; Bryson Osborne 0 (2)-0-6. TOTALS — 12 (5)-10-49. Free throw shooting: 10 of 17 for 59 percent. Three-point field goals: Osborne, 2; Boedeker, 2; Armstrong. Field goal shooting: 17 of 37 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 10 for 50 percent. Rebounds: 26 (6 offensive). Turnovers: 15. Assists: 12. Steals: 4. Blocked shots: none.

NEW LEXINGTON — Jerek Braglin 1-1-3; Lane Ratliff 1-1-3; Isaiah Stephens 3 (2)-5-17; Corey Adam 0-0-0; Paul Stenson 0 (1)-0-3; Bentley Hanson 3-6-12; Malakye Thresher 1-3-5; Eli Stephens 1 (2)-0-8. TOTALS — 10 (5)-16-51. Free throw shooting: 16 of 20 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: I. Stephens, 2; E. Stephens, 2; Stenson. Field goal shooting: 15 of 47 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 17 for 29 percent. Turnovers: 12. Offensive rebounds: 5.