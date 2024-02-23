Lady Lion wrestlers fourth at Pre-Regional, all five advance to Regional Tournament

Lady Lion sophomore Leah Marine controls her opponent during the championship match at 105 pounds on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Hamilton High School in the Pre-Regional Tournament. Marine would win the championship via pin at 2:22. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington junior Lyndyn Gibbs measures up her opponent during the championship match at 130 pounds on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Hamilton High School in the Pre-Regional Tournament. Gibbs moved to 42-0 on the season after winning the championship via pin at 1:29. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Lion sophomore Kaylee Scott looks to score points during the championship match at 135 pounds on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at Hamilton High School in the Pre-Regional Tournament. Scott would record an escape late in the third period, followed by a take down to win the championship via a 4-1 decision. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

HAMILTON — All five members of the Washington Lady Lion wrestling team went into Friday’s Pre-Regional tournament with one goal in mind: Advance to the Regional Tournament.

That mission was accomplished, as the group of ladies each punched their ticket to Regional Tournament on Sunday, March 3 at Harrison High School.

Washington had three champions: Lyndyn Gibbs at 130 pounds, Leah Marine at 105 pounds, and Kaylee Scott at 135 pounds.

Abi Forsythe was runner-up at 110 pounds, and Janessa Ayler finished in fourth place at 170 pounds.

As a team, the Lady Lions finished in fourth place out of 13 teams with 101 total points. New Richmond was third with 103, Fairborn was second with 138, and Lebanon won the team championship with 166 points.

While Washington had just five wrestlers competing out of 14 weight classes, New Richmond had seven, Fairborn had 10, and Lebanon had 11.

Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs spoke following the tournament.

“I think we are still wrestling our best. Leah Marine became the first Pre-Regional champion in school history, that’s pretty cool.

“Kaylee Scott, that was a huge win for her. Kaylee lost to that girl (Andi Addis of Lebanon) by pin at West Union earlier this season. She’s just managing matches well, that’s what she does. Kaylee is still nursing her knee injury from last season, coming back from completely tearing her knee to winning this, it’s huge.

“Lyndyn is now 42-0, 128-7 for her career, and has around 110 pins. She’s having a heck of a career. Right now, she is 44 wins away from the high school record which is owned by Riley Shaw.

“I don’t see why we can’t have five State Qualifiers next week. I know that’s a far ask, but I think with a little fine-tuning, we can get it done”

Individual results for Washington:

Leah Marine, champion at 105 pounds. 2-0 with two first period wins by pin. Pinned Elizabeth Ascunter of Stebbins in 32 seconds and Aubrie Brown of Lebanon in two minutes and 22 seconds.

Abi Forsythe, second place at 110 pounds, 1-1 with a win by pin in the first period and a loss by pin in the first period. Pinned Brianna Kelly of Fairborn in one minute and 37 seconds and lost to Charley Jones of New Richmond in 53 seconds. Jones placed seventh at the 2023 OHSAA State Tournament last season.

Lyndyn Gibbs, champion at 130 pounds. 3-0 with three pins. Pinned Hailee Lewis of Fairfield in two minutes and 10 seconds, Abigail Crouse of Clinton-Massie in one minute and 40 seconds, and Hailey Hensler of Hamilton in one minute and 29 seconds.

Kaylee Scott, champion at 135 pounds. 3-0 with two pins and a win by decision. Pinned Jayde Stephens of Hamilton in 50 seconds, Kellsie Cleaves of Fairborn in one minute and 36 seconds, and defeated Andi Addis of Lebanon by a 4-1 decision.

Janessa Ayler, fourth place at 170 pounds. 1-2 with a win by pin and two losses by pin. Pinned Addison Wilson of Lebanon in two minutes and 19 seconds, lost by pin to Kelsey Boyd of Fairborn in five minutes and 10 seconds and by Boyd again in one minute and 49 seconds.