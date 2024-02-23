Good Hope Lions hear from McNair Men’s Mission

Kellie Michael, a representative of the McNair Men’s Mission, speaks to the Good Hope Lions Club at a recent meeting. Submitted photos Pastor Dan McClain speaks to the Good Hope Lions about the McNair Men’s Mission, which aims to give homeless men a safe and structured place to stay.

At the Feb. 15 meeting of the Good Hope Lions, the club heard from representatives of the McNair Men’s Mission, located in the former McNair Presbyterian Church on Lewis Street in Washington Court House.

Pastor Dan McClain and Kellie Michael told the club how the mission came about and that the purpose of the mission is to give homeless men a safe and structured place to stay.

McClain and Michael spoke of future plans for the mission and thanked many local tradesmen for their volunteer labor in getting the church remodeled and approved for occupancy.

After the regular meeting, the board of directors met and distributed proceeds from the annual candy store.

The semi-annual pancake and sausage meal will be on Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.