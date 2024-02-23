Buckeye Land and Livestock 4-H club holds 2nd meeting

On Feb. 11, Buckeye Land and Livestock held their second 4-H meeting.

The meeting was called to order. Pledge Of Allegiance was said followed by the 4-H pledge. Cloverbuds were then dismissed to their room. Next, the secretary, treasurer, health, safety, and environmental officers gave their reports.

Demonstrations were presented by: Gus Wilt, on vaccinating and proper ear tagging for calves, Tess Dolphin demonstrated how to wash a calf, and Bailey Zimmerman demonstrated threading a needle and hand sewing.

Old Business

Reminder to pay dues, $30 per member.

Enrollment must be completed by March 1, important to enroll in any project you are interested in taking, with the option to drop if need be but you can’t add projects after the March 1 deadline.

Quality assurance must be completed, dates are March 4 and 5 and April 8 and 9 from 6-7:30 at the Mahan building.

Cross county membership request forms are due Feb. 15. For anyone that resides out of county this must be completed.

Junior superintendent applications are due to the Mahan March 22, these will come in the mail if you are eligible.

New Business

Anyone taking market turkeys? Market Turkey Hatch date is Feb. 28.

Market rabbit breed date is March 10.

4-H camp registration opens April 1 through April 19 and all fees must be paid in full by April 26. Camp dates are May 30 through June 3.

Ownership of market animals, goat, lamb, and hog, is May 1, so be thinking and making sure you have these projects in mind.

Lamb and goat tag-in is May 11 from 9-10.

Feeder calf tag-in; May 11 from 9-11 a.m. Feeder calf is later due to many sales not held until May 1.

Sign up for recreation next meeting.

Any questions from members or parents?

Meeting adjourned.

Next meeting demonstrations are Paisley Thompson, Vivian Combs, and Anthony Armintrout.

Next meeting will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.