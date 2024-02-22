What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Carnegie Public Library specialist, Dawn Roberts, is pictured dropping off Valentine’s cards to Bridget Leisure, activities director, for the residents at Carriage Court of Washington Court House. Submitted photo

In celebration of Galentine’s Day at Carnegie Public Library, we created book page roses and Valentine’s haikus, and in true “Parks and Recreation” style, enjoyed a pink drink and waffles. We saw an abundance of friendly competition at the sixth-annual Adult Spelling Bee held at the Adena Fayette Medical Center. Out of 16 participants, Emily Phelps was this year’s champion speller. The event was livestreamed, and you can still watch the Spelling Bee on our Facebook page @cplwcho.

Crafternoon and Crochet for Adults continue to be popular programs, providing an opportunity for socializing with other crafters during the cold days of winter. These programs will continue in March, with Crafternoon on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m., and Crochet for Adults on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. Homemade Valentine’s were made by both adult and children library patrons and given to residents at Carriage Court of Washington Court House for a Valentine’s Day surprise!

Uke Club was attended by several music-minded individuals of all ages. The sounds of ukelele’s could be heard all throughout the library that afternoon! Uke Club will continue each month, with the March meeting on Tuesday, March 5 at 5 p.m.

Coming up, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Senior Life Solutions will host All About Self-Esteem at 11 a.m., and Tech Help Drop-In will be available from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-3, are invited to “Hello Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For little ones, Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Homeschool Library Day is for students ages 12 and under and meets every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Join other homeschool families as we craft, build, play, and learn something new each week!

Calling all gardening and houseplant enthusiasts! Bring any seed packets that you have to swap, including opened and half-used packets, older packets, and gathered or loose seeds. Label seeds as best you can (common or scientific name, sun/shade, water, size, etc.) to share, swap, or donate at our Seed Swap all month long.

We will host The Silly Spelling Bee for ages 6-10 on Friday, March 8 at 4:30 p.m. Contestants will spell words, silly words, and made-up words. (Hint: Dr. Seuss’s birthday is March 3) Besides the spelling, there will be games and challenges to keep the action fun! Pick up a list of sample words at the library to study before the bee!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.