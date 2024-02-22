Washington Fire Dept. fire reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Jan. 15 – 719 Rawlings St. Apt. 102

FD was requested for a malfunctioning smoke alarm. Firefighters were unsuccessful in attempts to reset the smoke detector. Firefighters removed the faulty hard-wired detector and removed the battery. Firefighters recommended having the detector replaced. Firefighters placed a temporary standalone detector in the kitchen area until the new detector is installed.

Jan. 15 – W. Temple St. Intersection

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. FD arrived on scene and found two vehicles with minor damage. FD checked the vehicles for hazards and remained on scene until released by the Washington Police Department.

Jan. 15 – 1311 Delaware St.

Received call from occupant stating when the ceiling fan is turned off, the smoke detector alarms. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and noted no audible alarm. Occupant demonstrated the complaint. FD checked the residence with the aid of a thermal imaging camera and determined the unit was malfunctioning. FD advised replacing all four (4) smoke detectors.

Jan. 14 – 541 High St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting burning wires in the backyard. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was informed by area residents, the powerlines stopped burning after the fuse blew at the transformer. FD investigation found burnt transmission lines spanning the entire block and multiple fuses on multiple transformers blown. FD requested AES to be dispatched to make repairs.

Jan. 13 – 522 Pearl St.

Resident called the FD requesting assistance with changing the batteries in their smoke detectors. FD arrived on scene and made contact with the resident. Resident stated they had various smoke detectors with dead or dying batteries and needed assistance changing them. FD inspected the detectors and determined that the detectors were beyond their lifespan. FD installed two detectors and advised the resident to also purchase hardwired detectors to replace the expired ones. FD advised this due to the resident not always occupying the second floor, allowing the resident to be alerted from the first floor. FD cleared the scene.

Jan. 12 – E. Temple St. Intersection

FD responded to the report of arching powerlines. FD checked the area and were unable to locate any problems.

Jan. 12 – 820 E. Temple St.

FD was requested for a gas check. FD checked the residence with metering equipment and no problems were found.

Jan. 12 – 833 Sycamore St.

FD was requested by Fayette County EMS for the smell of gas inside a residence. On arrival, firefighters made contact with EMS units who advised a strong smell of gas coming from 831 and 833. Firefighters checked 833 and found a gas concentration above 2 percent LEL. Firefighters requested the gas company to respond to the scene and checked 831. A small leak was detected in 831. Firefighters turned off both gas meters and remained on scene until the gas company arrived. Firefighters advised the gas company of the situation and were released from the scene.