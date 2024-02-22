ODNR: Turn around…and make plans for the total eclipse of the heart of it all

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Be sure to make your plans early for the total solar eclipse on April 8. There are many Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) locations that will provide a great backdrop for the astronomical event, according to a news release.

“This total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our parks and wildlife areas will allow people to be surrounded by the state’s natural wonders as people take in the eclipse.”

The following ODNR locations are in or near the path of totality:

Alum Creek State Park, Buck Creek State Park, Delaware State Park, Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range, Wildlife District Three Akron Office, East Harbor State Park, Findley State Park, Geneva State Park, Grand Lake State Park, Grand Lake St Marys State Fish Hatchery, Headlands Beach State Park, Hueston Woods State Park, Indian Lake State Park, John Bryan State Park, Kiser Lake State Park, Lake Loramie State Park, Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Visitor Center, Maumee Bay State Park, Mohican State Park, Mosquito Lake State Park, Mt. Gilead State Park, Portage Lakes State Park, Punderson State Park, Pymatuning State Park, Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting Range, Sycamore State Park, West Branch State Park, and Wingfoot Lake State Park.

Camping spots at Ohio State Parks are running out so make sure book your reservation by visiting ReserveOhio.com. People are not permitted to make reservations for arrivals or departures on April 8. To address the potential high volume of visitors and traffic, campers must set their reservations to arrive on April 7 or earlier and depart on April 9 or later.

For more information about eclipse plans at state parks and wildlife areas, visit ODNR’s Solar Eclipse website.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.