Locals named to Columbus State Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — The following local students have been named to the 2023 autumn semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College: Troy Bellisari of New Holland, Brooklynn Holloway (construction trades) of Washington Court House, Kierstyn Mitchell (criminal justice) of Washington Court House, Elena Baldwin of Washington Court House, and Jacob Russell of Washington Court House.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.