Grace Methodist Church holds second Lenten Luncheon

A good crowd was on hand Thursday for the second Lenten Luncheon at WCH Grace Methodist Church. Gail Allen | R-H photos The speaker for the luncheon was Pastor Tony Garren of Fayette Bible Church.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The WCH Grace Methodist Church held its second Thursday Lenten Luncheon today in the Fellowship Hall to celebrate the season of Lent. Lunches are open to all.

A good crowd was on hand to hear the speaker, Pastor Tony Garren, from Fayette Bible Church, speak about believers’ devotion to follow Christ the Savior.

The lunch prepared by the Grace Women’s Group was enjoyed by all. The menu was Catalina Pork Chop and macaroni and cheese, with salad and dessert.

Lunches are held each Thursday through March 21. The next luncheon will be Thursday, Feb. 29.

Reservations are required by calling the church office at 740-335-0460, deadline by each Friday at 2 pm. The meals are $10 each and the next menu will be Church Chicken Casserole.

The speaker will be Pastor Matthew Hippley, of Southside Church of Christ.