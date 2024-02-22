Five Fayette County girls bowlers advance to District Tournament

KETTERING — The Miami Trace and Washington girls bowling teams traveled to Poelking Woodman Lanes on Thursday, Feb. 22, to compete in the DI Southwest District Sectional Bowling Tournament.

The top 10 teams and top 10 individual qualifiers not on a qualifying team would advance to the DI Southwest District Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 29 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Both the Lady Lions and Lady Panthers missed the cut to qualify as a team, but both teams were able to qualify multiple individuals for the District Tournament.

Washington finished in 12th with a team total of 3,315, missing the cut by 93 pins.

Miami Trace finished in 11th with a team total of 3,402, just missing the cut by only six pins.

Troy won the Sectional Championship with a team total of 4,036 pins.

For Miami Trace, sophomores Anslee Combs and Ta’Kyia Yahn and senior Onesti Evans will bowl next week for a chance to compete at the State Tournament.

Combs bowled a 167, 162, and 256 for a 585 series, Yahn bowled a 194, 135, and 180 for a 509 series, and Evans bowled a 149, 189, and 223 for a 561 series.

For Washington, junior Olivia Doyle and senior Havannah Burns qualified to bowl in the District Tournament next week.

Doyle bowled a 167, 186, and 166 for a 519 series and Burns bowled a 190, 166, and 167 for a 523 series.