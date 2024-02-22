Carter puts up 22, Providence beats Xavier 79-75

CINCINNATI (AP) — Devin Carter’s 22 points helped Providence defeat Xavier 79-75 on Wednesday night.

Carter also contributed 11 rebounds, seven assists, and four blocks for the Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East Conference). Jayden Pierre added 17 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and also had five assists and three steals. Corey Floyd Jr. was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Musketeers (13-13, 7-8) were led by Desmond Claude, who recorded 22 points. Quincy Olivari added 19 points for Xavier. In addition, Dayvion McKnight finished with 16 points, six assists and four steals.

Carter scored 10 points in the first half and Providence went into halftime trailing 38-33. Providence pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 77-69 with 3:03 left in the half. Pierre scored 13 second-half points.