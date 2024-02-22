The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Jan. 16

Charles P. Graffis II and Jennifer Graffis to Robert A. Moore, 4686 Rt 207 NE, consideration amount $21,800.

Community Sanitation of Ohio LLC to Crete-Tek LLC, 7953 Rt 62 SW, consideration amount $225,500.

Recorded Jan. 19

Michael and Ann Duff to David and Lisa Duff, property on Main St in Bloomingburg, consideration amount $10,000.

Recorded Jan. 23

Jeffrey and Kathy Smith to Steven and Donna Gilliland, 2299 Yeoman Road NW, consideration amount $260,000.

Tammy Joseph to Sam Saspra, 811 Leslie Trace Road, consideration amount $99,200.

Recorded Jan. 24

S & L Enterprises LLC to Kelley Investments LLC, 115 W. Market St., consideration amount $100,000.

Wild Partners to Ultimate Shine Propco LLC, 115 Crossings Dr., consideration amount $3,061,900.

Theresa M. Carner Trust to Dakota and Nicholas Wurzbach, 1165 Red Mile Blvd., consideration amount $369,000.

Eric and Wanda Rueppel to Olivia Vance and Grant Elffers, 3210 Rt 753, consideration amount $340,000.

Recorded Jan. 25

Vickie Hastings to Tracey and Roger Maddux, 830 Leslie Trace road, consideration amount $50,000.

Steve Wilson and Danny Jenkins to Beth McCane, 9656 Washington New Martinsburg Road, consideration amount $100,000.

Halliday Development Inc to Snowhill Properties LLC, property in Felmar Subdivision, consideration amount $235,000.

Recorded Jan. 26

US Bank National Association to Emmett Daniels, 5314 Rt 22 SE, consideration amount $70,100.

Likable Property LLC and Impartial Holdings LLC to Ricky and Mary Jane Watson, 4846 Boyd Road SE, consideration amount $100,000.

Recorded Jan. 31

Washington Commercial LLC to Alexandria Gibson, 701 Peabody Ave., consideration amount $105,000.

Recorded Feb. 1

Douglas Dawes to Shelby Wolfe, 203 Florence St., consideration amount $148,000.

Recorded Feb. 2

Sonda S. Meredith to Abass Investments Inc., 79 N. Main St., consideration amount $75,400.

Recorded Feb. 7

Jason and Amanda Yoakum to Real Resolutions Group Ltd., 1221 High St., consideration amount $134,400.

Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes to Robert J. and Heather R. Sanders, 1209 Red Mile Blvd., consideration amount $324,000.

Carl D. Allen Estate to Brandon and Logan Miller, 876 Linden Ave., consideration amount $223,000.

Branen L. Weade Properties LLC to Christopher Ward and Emily Anderson, 1343 Willard St., consideration amount $164,900.

Loco Lands LLC to Kevin J. Mounts and Tonya E. Pack, property on Beale Road NW, consideration amount $80,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr Cooper to Clear Point Capital LLC, 132 E. Paint St., consideration amount $71,000.

Pamela S. Petitt to Lorie Saltz, 312 Western Ave., consideration amount $65,000.

Recorded Feb. 13

Philip G. Butler to Nathan and Haley Mash, 1266 Gregg Road NW, consideration amount $524,000.

Mossbarger & Smithson CPA’s Inc to Brody Adkins, 311 Sixth St., consideration amount $120,000.

Linda D. Borland to Philip G. Butler, 260 Margaret Ln., consideration amount $355,000.

Jacqueline L. Carr to W W J D Go LLC, property on Vine St., consideration amount $39,500.

Recorded Feb. 14

Rosie & Ratliff Investments LLC to BC Restorations LLC, 622 Fayette St., consideration amount $27,000.

James and Sandra Clawson to Timothy Jenkins, 55 State St., consideration amount $89,900.