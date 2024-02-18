Acuff’s 34 lead Eastern Michigan past Bowling Green 69-60

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff’s 34 points led Eastern Michigan over Bowling Green 69-60 on Saturday night.

Acuff also added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-15, 3-9 Mid-American Conference). Legend Geeter added 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Arne Osojnik was 3 of 8 shooting to finish with seven points, while adding six rebounds.

Marcus Hill finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (16-9, 7-5). Trey Thomas added 13 points and two steals for Bowling Green. Da’Shawn Phillip also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.