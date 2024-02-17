Lady Lions second at ‘Queen of the Jungle’ wrestling tournament

Lady Lion sophomore Kaylee Scott looks to pin her opponent during the semifinals of the 135-pound weight class bracket at the second-annual ‘Queen of the Jungle’ tournament, held at Washington High School on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald The Washington Lady Lions took second place out of 28 teams at the second-annual ‘Queen of the Jungle’ wrestling tournament, at Washington High School on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Standing, l-r); Lyndyn Gibbs, head coach Wes Gibbs, Janessa Ayler, Kaylee Scott, Abi Forsythe, assistant coach Craig Snyder, Leah Marine, and assistant coach Jaelyn Mason. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On Saturday, the Washington Lady Lion wrestling team hosted their second-annual ‘Queen of the Jungle’ tournament. A total of 138 wrestlers were expected to compete from 31 different schools across Ohio.

A few teams were unable to attend due to the snowfall accumulation on Friday night, but over 125 girls and 28 teams were in attendance for the event.

Gahanna Lincoln came away with the team championship for the day, scoring 125 total points. Washington finished in second place with 114.5 points, narrowly edging last years’ champions, Clermont Northeastern (CNE), who finished in third with 113 points.

Individually for the Lady Lions, freshman Abigail Forsythe was the champion at 110 pounds. Forsythe pinned her way to and through the finals, finishing a perfect 5-0 on the day.

Junior Lyndyn Gibbs won the tournament at 130 pounds in similar fashion, going 5-0 with five pins.

At 105 pounds, sophomore Leah Marine placed second. Marine lost an 8-6 overtime decision in the finals, finishing 4-1 on the day.

At 135 pounds, sophomore Kaylee Scott also placed second. Scott lost an 8-4 decision in the championship, also finishing 4-1 on the day.

At 170 pounds, sophomore Janessa Ayler finished 0-3 on the day, losing two matches by decision and one match by pin.

Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibs spoke following the tournament.

”I’m not sure the exact numbers, but I know CNE has a pretty full team and Gahanna Lincoln has almost an entire roster. Just to compete with them is outstanding. We had five girls today, Janessa had a rough day today at 170 but it was a lot of good competition.

“We only scored four girls, if you put Janessa in the mix in not such a hard tournament, I think we could probably win it.

“Leah wrestled a top-five girl in the state in the finals and took it to overtime. I think that was a real winnable match. That girl placed at state last year. Leah also pinned Mia Skinner from Wilmington in the first period during the semifinals which was huge.

“Abi at 110 is just winning, she is consistently winning and that’s good.

“Kaylee Scott, she lost to a girl from Waverly in the finals and has beat that girl twice this year, so that was a winnable match too.

“Lyndyn is the most consistent wrestler I think I have ever seen. She comes out and she doesn’t have to pin the girl in the first period. I was a little scared when I was looking at the brackets and saw her opponent, Liberty Johnson, had pinned her way to the finals in about 30 seconds. I thought the finals match would be a little bit tougher but she wrestled through it and picked up the pin.

“Overall, I think we are wrestling the best that we have wrestled all year. We are winning matches that we didn’t win last year. We are just wrestling really, really well.”

Washington is set to compete in the Pre-Regional tournament on Friday, Feb. 23 at Hamilton High School at 5 p.m.