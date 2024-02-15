Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Jan. 12 – 1109 Washington Ave.

FD responded to a possible structure fire. The caller reported they heard a small explosion and smelled something burning. On arrival, there was no smoke or fire showing. Firefighters made contact with building employees who advised the suction machine in the basement was not working. Firefighters checked the building with thermal imaging cameras and found no signs of fire. Firefighters turned off the breaker to the suction unit. Firefighters cleared the scene.

Jan. 11 – 507 3rd St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, passerby reporting a possible gas leak outside. FD spoke with officers from the Washington Police Department at the time of arrival and noted the odor of natural gas near the sidewalk. FD requested Center Point Energy be dispatched. FD investigation determined there was an underground leak in the area between the centerline of the street and the sidewalk. FD documented gas concentrations between 5.0% LEL coming from cracks in the street to 14.9% LEL coming out of the water meter pit between the curb and sidewalk.

Jan. 8 – 128 W. Elm St.

Received call reporting a neighbor possibly burning trash. FD found a small smoldering fire in a fire pit at the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD found construction debris in the fire pit and extinguished the smoldering fire. The property is currently being renovated and the fire was left unattended.

Jan. 7 – 122 W. Temple St.

FD responded to a request for a gas check. Nothing was found at the time of the check.

Jan. 6 – 673 Comfort Ln.

FD was requested for a carbon monoxide check. On arrival, Firefighters checked the house and found over 60 pm in the attached garage. Firefighters ventilated the garage by opening the garage door. Firefighters had readings of 11pm inside the rest of the house. Firefighters ran the furnace and water heater. No additional problems were found. Firefighters re-checked the garage, and no problems were found. Firefighters cleared the scene.

Jan. 5– 1400 Old Chillicothe Road SE

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reporting a commercial fire alarm, water flow 17. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was advised by security they had no available information. FD met with maintenance associates and was advised the sprinkler was broken by a scissor lift performing maintenance work. Personnel were able to isolate and shut down the flow of water prior to FD arrival. Riser #17 is shut off and out-of-service until repairs can be made. FD advised to perform a fire watch in the affected area until repairs are completed, and the fire suppression system is restored to normal operation.

Jan. 5 – 4040 US 22

Received call from occupant reporting the carbon monoxide detector was alarming, requesting the residence to be checked. FD was diverted prior to arrival for a commercial fire alarm. FD investigation did not detect the presence of carbon monoxide. FD determined the alarm was malfunctioning and advised to replace the unit.

Jan. 5 – 82 Spring Hill Road

FD provided apparatus, equipment and manpower for station coverage at Clinton-Warren Fire District.

Jan. 5 – Old Chillicothe Road at Kenskill Ave.

Received call reporting a powerline down across the roadway. FD did not find a powerline down at the dispatched address, rather found a low-hanging telecommunications line still attached at both ends. FD positioned the apparatus to control traffic flow and requested the proper utility provider to be contacted to make repairs.

Jan. 4 – 1809 Columbus Ave. Unit 225

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. The occupant was smoking in the room, activating the smoke alarm. FD advised the occupant that smoking was prohibited in the room. The alarm was reset.