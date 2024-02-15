Ohio woman who disappeared with 5-year-old foster son she may have harmed now faces charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old foster son has been charged with kidnapping and child endangerment.

Columbus police said Pammy Maye, 48, was last seen at her home around 3 a.m. Wednesday, around the time her husband called 911 and said Maye had told him the child was no longer alive. The husband said he had searched the home before calling police and did not find the child.

According to court records, Maye held her hand over her husband’s mouth when he tried to make the 911 call, saying she “had a plan.” Maye then abruptly left the home, authorities said, and an Amber Alert for her and the child was issued two hours later.

Maye’s vehicle was found unoccupied around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb about 150 miles (241 kilometers) from Columbus.

Maye has been the boy’s foster mother since May 2023. The child’s biological family was notified that he was missing, authorities said.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant urged Maye to immediately reach out to authorities.

“Pammy, if you’re watching this, could you please reach out and contact us?” Bryant asked. “We need to know that Darnell is safe. We need to know that you’re safe.”