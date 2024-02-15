Eastern Warriors beat Lady Panthers, 36-31

SARDINIA — On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team visited Eastern High School for a non-conference game against the Warriors.

Eastern won this game, 36-31.

Miami Trace sophomore Ryleigh Vincent was the game’s leading scorer with a career-high 16 points. She also had four rebounds.

Freshman Gracie Lovett scored six points and led Miami Trace with four steals.

Sophomore Zoey Grooms made one three-point goal for three points and also had three assists.

Freshman Lauren Guess scored two points and led Miami Trace with nine rebounds. She also had two assists.

Freshman Alison Reeves scored two points and sophomore Cali Kirkpatrick had two points.

Junior Ellie Robinette had four rebounds and two assists.

Junior Clara Martin led Eastern with 11 points. She hit three of her team’s six three-point field goals.

Junior Lilly Yuppa made two threes and finished with eight points.

Senior Emma Litzinger scored seven points, junior Tabby Schumacher had six points, senior Annie Grimes had one three-point basket and senior Jenna Mobley scored one point.

Miami Trace led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Eastern took the lead at the half, 16-13.

At the end of three quarters of play, Eastern held a 25-20 lead.

Eastern shot 10 of 26 from the field for 38 percent. They were much better behind the three-point line, going 6 of 10 for 60 percent.

Miami Trace made 14 of 41 field goal attempts for 34 points. The Lady Panthers made 1 of 8 three-point shots for 13 percent.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 6 7 11 — 31

E 6 10 9 11 — 36

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 0-0-0; Gracie Lovett 3-0-6; Cali Kirkpatrick 1-0-2; Rylee Ferguson 0-0-0; Lauren Guess 1-0-2; Ryleigh Vincent 7-2-16; Zoey Grooms 0 (1)-0-3; Alison Reeves 1-0-2; Karleigh Cooper 0-0-0; Rylee Ferguson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (1)-2-31. Free throw shooting: 2 of 11 for 18 percent. Three-point field goal: Grooms. Field goal shooting: 14 of 41 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 8 for 13 percent. Turnovers: 16. Rebounds: 26 (10 offensive). Assists: 7. Steals: 6.

EASTERN — Jenna Mobley 0-1-1; Annie Grimes 0 (1)-0-3; Lilly Yuppa 1 (2)-0-8; Madison Gould 0-0-0; Emmalee Belmont 0-0-0; Tabby Schumacher 1-4-6; Emma Litzinger 1-5-7; Clara Martin 1 (3)-0-11. TOTALS — 4 (6)-10-36. Free throw shooting: 10 of 24 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Martin, 3; Yuppa, 2, Grimes. Field goal shooting: 10 of 26 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Offensive rebounds: 16. Turnovers: 19.