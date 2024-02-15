AARP sponsors free tax service at Carnegie Library

From left to right, Rod Wright, supervisor Ron Johnson, and Karl Schmidt are trained tax preparers on site at the Carnegie Public Library on Wednesdays through April 10. Those interested may call the library for an appointment. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — February is the start of tax time, when the IRS takes returns. Washington Court House residents have a place to get their taxes prepared for free at the Carnegie Public Library’s downstairs meeting room.

AARP sponsors a tax service at the library every Wednesday through April 10. Those interested can make an appointment by just calling the library at 740-335-2540.

The tax preparation is free. The preparation is done on the spot, no need to leave your documents with them. There are no age or income restrictions. This service is geared more for low to middle class incomes, according to Ron Johnson, the supervisor in charge of this service.

They accept returns for those who have rental property, but for land only, no rental homes or apartments. Those interested do not have to be an AARP member to receive this tax preparation service.

The three tax preparers on-site will take six to nine clients each Wednesday, and currently their next opening is March 20, with openings until April 10.