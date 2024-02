WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 12

Criminal Trespass: At 7:42 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a trespass complaint. A Leesburg male was found to have been previously trespassed and was arrested in the incident.

Disorderly Conduct: At 11:50 p.m., officers responded to Lakeview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. A female was arrested in the incident.