Ian Rogers-Wright to continue academic, athletic career at Ashland University

Washington High School senior Ian Rogers-Wright, seated, third from left, on Feb. 7, 2024 signs a letter of intent to attend Ashland University where he will study cyber security and play football for the Eagles. (l-r); parents Jerome Mack, Shari Mack, Rogers-Wright and L.B. Rogers-Wright; (back, l-r); sisters Arajah Mack, Bianca Rogers-Wright, nephew Sekani Rogers-Wright and brother Ethan Rogers-Wright. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Washington High School senior Ian Rogers-Wright made a milestone committment when he signed a letter of intent to attend Ashland University where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Eagles football team.

After playing primarly on the defensive side of the ball his first three years of high school, Rogers-Wright was moved in 2023 to running back under Washington Blue Lion first-year head coach David Everson.

A large group of family, friends and teammates joined Rogers-Wright for the special occassion held in the lobby of the gymnasium at Washington High School.

“I’m just real proud of him,” Everson said. “He’s a young man who, when I first came in I noticed how hard he worked — after school weight program and then all summer preparing for his senior season. He deserved every oppourtunity he got.

“I’m excited to watch him continue that growth at Ashland,” Everson said. “He played offense for the first year for us (in 2023) and really did a good job playing running back for us. I think that’s the role they have in mind for him at Ashland.”

“First of all, I just want to thank God,” Rogers-Wright said. “My parents raised me up in the church. Always keeping that in the back of my head while I’m doing everything on the field, on and off the field. I’m thankful for that.

“My parents, my mom, my step-dad and my father,” Rogers-Wright said. “Just them having a close relationship, so there’s no extra stress on my mind. They always supported me in everything I did, every decision I made.

“There are my siblings,” Rogers-Wright said. “I grew up with six siblings. We kind of just did our own thing. My two brothers, Ethan and Jay, they played football, so, I was always just looking up to them. Finally I had my own high school career and did my thing.

“My grandparents were always at the games,” Rogers-Wright said. “My aunts and uncles were always supporting me. I have a big family and they were always there to support me.”

Rogers-Wright has been playing football since he was in the first grade. He grew up in Dayton and played in a league in Miamisburg where kids started playing tackle football in the first grade.

“I came (to Washington C.H.) and you can’t start playing tackle football until the third or fourth grade,” Rogers-Wright said.

Rogers-Wright said his school choices came down to Fairmont State (in West Virginia), as well as a couple of other Division II schools in Ohio and some Division III schools, as well.

“A lot of D-III schools hit me up, but I really didn’t want to go D-III,” Rogers-Wright said. “So I looked around at D-II schools and Ashland and Tiffin and Fairmont State reached out. I visited Ashland and it was just the spot for me.”

Rogers-Wright said he will study cyber securtity in college.

As for a favorite subject in high school, Rogers-Wright said it was math.

When asked who his favorite teacher was in high school, Rogers-Wright responded with two — Ryan Sheets (social studies) and Cori Shaw (language arts).

“It was a great oppourtunity this year with Coach Everson coming in,” Rogers-Wright said. “Obviously, I was under coach (Chuck) Williamson for my whole high school career.

“I didn’t know what it was going to look like with all the change, but, coach Everson gave me the oppourtunity to play running back this year. Every oppourunity I got I just went out there and did my best and balled out. That’s why I was able to get recruited by Ashland for running back, because of my film and the hard work I put in this season.

“This was my first year at running back, so, I went out there with a chip on my shoulder, going out there to prove myself because I knew I wanted to play college football,” Rogers-Wright said. “I knew with coach Everson coming in, he was letting me know all summer, ‘hey, I want you at running back. I want you to get some reps at running back.’

“So, I was like, ‘okay, I’m going to work hard,’” Rogers-Wright said. “This is my senior season, so I have to show out this season in order to get recruited. So, I was working, day and night, me and Rocky (Jones) would go out every day, doing some drills, lifting, we were just on top of it this year to make sure we had the best season.”

“It’ll be a big challenge for him,” Everson said. “Being an incoming freshman and making the transition from high school to the first year of college. He has a great attitude and I know he’ll do well.

“He was a team captain and that was voted on by his teammates, so, in my opionion that’s one of the highest honors you can have,” Everson said. “He did a great job of upholding that leadership for the team this past year.

“It’s even more difficult when you’re taking on having a new head coach with different expectataions and things like that,” Everson said. “There was a lot of change for him this past year and he handled it extremely well. I’m quite proud of him and I’m excited to see him go on and take his talents and study at Ashland.”

Rogers-Wright was named Special Mention, All-District for the 2023 season.

Rogers-Wright carried the ball 54 times for 248 yards (a 4.6-yards per carry average) and five touchdowns.

He had nine receptions for 83 yards and, defensively, he recorded 25 tackles and three quarterback sacks.

“I also want to mention coach Rock (Rocky’s dad),” Rogers-Wright said. “When Rocky and I were out there working, coach Rock was putting us through all the workouts. He was encouraging me to keep going, ‘this is your year.’ Before this I really was like, ‘I might not go to college.’ My freshman, sophomore and junior years I played on defense.

“Coach Rock just encouraged me this year,” Rogers-Wright said. “He was like, ‘hey, man, you’re getting an oppourtunity at running back. You’ve got this. If you put your heart to it, you’ve got this, you can actually make it.’

“So, a big shout out to coach Rock, because I probably wouldn’t be going to college right now if it wasn’t for him,” Rogers-Wright said.