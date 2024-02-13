Local flower shop ready for Valentine’s Day

Catherine Yeoman has many flowers ready for Valentine’s arrangements tomorrow. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — An entrepreneur had a dream, a love of flowers and a sense of decorating. These led Catherine Yeoman to open Flor & Co flower shop on South Main Street to live her dream. The shop opened around Oct. 12, 2023 and she is prepared for one of the biggest flower days of the year tomorrow — Valentine’s Day.

The shop has a great variety of fresh flowers, live house plants, planters and floral arrangements for all occasions. They also sell decorative house plants to put some fresh greenery in your home. They also sell plant fertilizers.

Catherine Yeoman’s husband, Washington C.H. firefighter Stephen Yeoman, is the delivery man for all flowers within a 20-mile radius of the shop, Yeoman said.

For coffee lovers, the shop also stocks Svit Kava Fresh Roasted Whole Coffee Beans by the bag.

The shop is open Monday-Friday 7-4 pm. and Saturdays 8-12 pm. Special hours on Valentine’s Day are 7 to 5:50 pm.

Yeoman said, don’t forget your Valentine tomorrow! If you are driving through town, or just need a flower or arrangement for that special someone, Flor & Co will be open to help you surprise her with flowers with extended hours Wednesday.