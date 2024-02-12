Lady Lions season ends with 59-54 loss to Vinton County

Lady Lion senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi looks to shoot during the second half of the DII Southeast District Sectional Semifinal game against Vinton County on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Washington would fall to the Lady Vikings by a score of 59-54, ending their season. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

MCARTHUR — On Monday night, the No. 18 seed Washington Lady Lions traveled to take on the No. 15 seed Vinton County Lady Vikings in the Sectional Semifinals of the DII Southeast District Tournament.

A rough third quarter had Washington in a hole that they simply could not get out of and they would fall 59-54, ending their season.

The Lady Lions held an early 11-3 lead after a basket from sophomore Eliana Racine, a three from junior Maggi Wall, a layup from senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi, and a pair of free throws from Wall.

Vinton County responded with a 9-0 run to take a 12-11 lead. Wead-Salmi gave Washington the lead again but a layup from the Lady Vikings gave them the lead right back. In the closing seconds of the opening quarter, Lady Lion sophomore Jordyn Gray dropped a floater to give her team a 15-14 lead after one.

Washington would take that one-point lead into the half as well as they led 31-30 at the break.

After the aforementioned third quarter, the Lady Lions found themselves down 48-38.

Vinton County extended the lead to thirteen points, 51-38, with under six minutes remaining in the contest. The Lady Lions roared back thanks to seven points from Wall, a three from senior Trinity George, and a jumper from sophomore Calee Ellars to cap off the 12-2 run and get it to 53-50 with less than three minutes to go.

This was as close as Washington would get as several late Lady Viking free throws allowed them to pull away and secure the win.

Lady Lion head coach John Denen spoke following the loss.

“I thought we played very well tonight. We had a very shaky third quarter where we turned the ball over a little bit. If you take away that quarter, we played a real good game. We could have ran and hid when we were down 13 points in the fourth, but we battled and we were a possession away from tying the game up there late. I wish we could have gotten the win, but like I told them in the locker room, we finished hard and I’m very proud of that.”

He talked about his four seniors that will be leaving the program.

“I can’t say enough about them. They have laid a great foundation for moving forward. Calleigh, Trinity, Lily, and Kaithlyn. Those guys always played their roles, they were always positive, and they gave us great minutes. I’m very proud of them. They will all be doing big things after high school. I’m happy for them, they are great kids going into adulthood.”

Denen discussed what’s next for Lady Lion basketball.

“We are taking the team to an Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball game Wednesday night. As far as next season, we will start to do some things in the summer. We haven’t done things in the summer for awhile. We’ve gotta get back in the gym and get stronger and work on getting better. We have a lot of good things happening in our program. We have seven eighth graders moving up next year, great numbers at the seventh grade level, and we have kids playing in third through sixth grade. It’s happening, we just have to be patient and keep building and developing those players.”

Vinton County will now travel to Zane Trace High School on Thursday where they will play for a Sectional Championship at 6:15 p.m. against No. 2 seed Circleville.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

V 14 16 18 11 — 59

W 15 16 7 16 — 54

VINTON COUNTY — Lakin Williams 5 (4)-1-23; Trinity Williams 0-0-0; Kylee Smith 1-9-11; Alyssa Bocher 0-0-0; McKenna Thompson 3 (1)-3-12; Morgan Davis 0 (2)-0-6; Emma Learning 2 (1)-0-7. TOTALS — 11 (8)-13-59. Free throw shooting: 13 of 24 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: L. Williams 4, Davis 2, Thompson, Learning. Turnovers: 11. Rebounds: 30 (12 offensive).

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 2 (3)-2-15; Calliegh Wead-Salmi 7-2-16; Eliana Racine 2-0-4; Jordyn Gray 2-0-4; Trinity George 2 (1)-0-7; Calee Ellars 4-0-8. TOTALS — 19 (4)-4-54. Free throw shooting: 4 of 5 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall 3, George. Turnovers: 13. Rebounds: 25 (5 offensive).