Panthers edge Fairfield Lions, 40-38

FAIRFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers rebounded from a conference loss to the Washington Blue Lions on Saturday, Feb. 3 when they visited another team of Lions, this one from Highland County, on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Panthers had a big game from their big sophomore, Adam Guthrie and rallied to beat Fairfield, 40-38.

Guthrie led the Panthers with a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Senior Bryson Osborne scored nine points with four rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. He made his team’s only three-point field goal.

Miami Trace sophomore Grant Guess scored six points to go with four rebounds and senior Austin Boedeker scored two points, grabbed four rebounds and led his team with three assists.

Senior Brady Armstrong had three rebounds and two assists.

For Fairfield, junior Logan McIntosh led with 14 points. He made two three-point baskets.

Trey House scored 10 points (with one three); Larkin Friend had six points, Gabe Fouch had five points (he had one three) and Cade Miller hit one three.

Miami Trace led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter and 19-15 at halftime.

Fairfield outscored Miami Trace 14-9 in the third quarter to take a 29-28 lead.

Miami Trace shot 36 percent overall (16 of 44), but made just 1 of 12 three-point shot attempts.

The Panthers had six turnovers and 32 rebounds, 11 of those on the offensive side.

Fairfield shot 39 percent from the field (16 of 41) and made 5 of 19 three-point shots for 26 percent. The Lions had 10 turnovers and 8 offensive rebounds.

Fairfield (17-3 overall) takes on the Wildcats at Whiteoak High School Friday.

Miami Trace (14-6) hosts Stivers School for the Arts Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Panthers host the Hillsboro Indians in hopes of securing at least a co-championship in the Frontier Athletic Conference Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Miami Trace is 8-1 in the FAC and the Washington Blue Lions are 7-1 with a conference game at Hillsboro Thursday and another at Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 13 9 12 — 40

F 5 10 14 9 — 38

MIAMI TRACE — Grant Guess 2-2-6; Coleden May 0-0-0; Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 0-2-2; Adam Guthrie 10-3-23; Bryson Osborne 3 (1)-0-9. TOTALS — 15 (1)-7-40. Free throw shooting: 7 of 16 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal: Osborne. Field goal shooting: 16 of 44 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 12 for 8 percent. Rebounds: 32 (11 offensive). Turnovers: 6. Assists: 5. Steals: 5. Blocked shots: 2.

FAIRFIELD — Larkin Friend 3-0-6; Trey House 3 (1)-1-10; Logan McIntosh 4 (2)-0-14; Gabe Fouch 1 (1)-0-5; Cade Miller 0 (1)-0-3; Chase Newman 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (5)-1-38. Free throw shooting: 1 of 3 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: McIntosh, 2; House, Fouch, Miller. Field goal shooting: 16 of 41 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 19 for 26 percent. Turnovers: 10. Offensive rebounds: 8.