Miami Trace gymnasts 4th at Cin. Anderson Invit.

Abby McMahon of Miami Trace performs on uneven bars at Cincinnati Anderson High School Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Courtesy photos Ava Crank of Miami Trace executes a full turn on balance beam during the competition at Cincinnati Anderson High School Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Miami Trace’s Zandra West does a cartwheel on balance beam Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

CINCINNATI — A dozen high school teams traveled to Cincinnati from Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Akron and Washington Court House to perform at the “Win the Day” competition hosted by Anderson High School Sunday, Feb. 4.

Miami Trace earned bragging rights as they once again surpassed the school program record of 127.55. The team posted a finished score of 129.5!

The previous record stood for five years until broken by this year’s team at their first meet in mid-December.

With 11 new high marks awarded, the local team continued showcasing their talents, driven by the desire to improve and perfect skills and routines.

Washington High School freshman Caitlyn Hayes, along with the Miami Trace trio of Zandra West, Bayley Carr and Tori Johnson, each were awarded two new personal best scores on their events.

Magnificat won the meet receiving a 145 team score.

Mentor was second, 137.35; Centerville was third, 136.35; Miami Trace finished in fourth place with a 129.5; Liberty placed fifth, 126.3; Worthington Kilbourne was sixth with a 125.8 team score and Miamisburg was seventh while Miamisburg with a 114.

The gymnasts will travel to Troy Saturday, Feb. 10.