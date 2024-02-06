Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Jan. 4 – 555 Depot Dr. Apt. 14

FD received a call from the resident requesting a gas check. Resident stated they may be smelling gas and had been having issues with appliances/plumbing. FD arrived on scene, made contact with the resident, and began investigating. The resident informed FD that their furnace had been turned off for multiple months, and now had concerns that the hot water heater had a gas leak as well. FD noted that the gas valve and electric supply was shut off to the furnace and was tagged by Centerpoint energy. FD used the combustible gas indicator and four-gas monitor to investigate. FD did not detect anything with the combustible gas indicator in the apartment. FD requested that the resident run hot water to cycle the hot water heater. FD then checked the apartment for carbon monoxide, nothing was detected. The resident was informed that nothing was detected in the apartment, but still requested the FD shut off the appliance and isolate the gas supply for peace of mind. The resident stated that they still had concerns with the appliance, and that they believed it to not be operating correctly. FD isolated the appliance at the resident’s request. While on scene, FD also replaced batteries in the resident’s smoke/CO detector and provided an additional smoke detector to the resident. FD cleared the scene.

Jan. 3 – 642 S. Fayette St.

FD responded to a smoke alarm activation with smoke inside the residence. On arrival, firefighters made contact with the caller and checked the residence with thermal imaging cameras. Firefighters checked the electrical breakers, crawlspace and attic. No problems were found. Firefighters found a malfunctioning furnace blower was the cause of the smoke. Firefighters turned off the gas and electric to the furnace and recommended to have repairs made. Firefighters ventilated the house and cleared the scene.

Jan. 3 – 191 Flakes Ford Road SE

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an activated smoke alarm, zone 7 rear bedroom. FD was notified by dispatch via radio while en route, the homeowner advised to cancel, the alarm was malfunctioning.

Jan. 3 – 2101 Kenskill Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm. FD was notified by dispatch via radio at the time of arrival of a water flow. FD made contact with security personnel who confirmed a water flow issue with no fire. FD was taken by maintenance personnel to the riser and found water flowing from the test spigot. Maintenance personnel advised the test valve was closed prior to FD arrival and the flow has slowed. Contact had been made with Silco to have repairs made and place the system in test mode. Maintenance personnel were able to reset the system while the FD was on-scene.

Dec. 31 – 210 S. Elm St.

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On scene, firefighters found a vehicle versus bicycle. Firefighters checked the scene for safety and assisted EMS. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle so police could remove the bicycle from under the vehicle with a floor jack. Firefighters cleared the scene after being released by WPD.

Dec. 31 – 628 Peddicord Ave.

Received station tone for lift assist with Fayette County EMS. FD provided manpower until released by EMS.

Dec. 30 – 636 Willabar Dr.

Received call on station phone from a resident requesting a gas check. FD responded and checked house for combustible gas and carbon monoxide. Checked pipe in question, turned out to be a water line. No carbon monoxide was detected at time of reading. Unable to find the source of combustible gas concentration that was between 50 ppm and 160 ppm, occupants were advised to contact a plumber.

Dec. 22 – Fayette St and E. East St. intersection

FD received call in reference to a smell of natural gas in the area. FD checked the area and detected natural gas in the area of an in-ground gas shut-off. FD requested the response of Centerpoint Energy. FD remained on scene until the gas company arrived.

Dec. 21 – 2893 US-22 RT SW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to first respond for a medical call. Once on scene, FD provided BLS care to the patient until Fayette County EMS arrived. Patient care was transferred to Fayette County EMS.