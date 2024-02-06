Nash talks Second Chance at retired teachers’ meeting

Chiquita Nash (left) of Second Chance Center of Hope, met with the Fayette County retired teachers to speak about the center and what they offer. Also pictured is Susan Shuler (right). Courtesy photo

The Fayette County Retired Teachers gathered at Grace Methodist Church on Thursday, Feb. 1. As usual, those wonderful Methodist cooks provided a great meal.

After lunch, the group was privileged to hear from Chiquita Nash, of Second Chance. What a faith-filled and compassionate woman, who heard and heeded God’s call to help others. Hopefully, readers take time to read online about Second Chance and the many ways they provide for the homeless and for those in need in our county, or stop in on Oakland Avenue to see Chiquita and her helpers in person.

President Susan Shuler opened the meeting, and Fonda Fitchthorn updated everyone on the group’s income and expenditures, and decisions made at the recent finance meeting. Dick Glass provided STRS information and presented a flyer with information on an ORTA-endorsed candidate for active teacher member seat on the STRS board, Michelle Flanigan.

Think-spring floral door prizes were won by Robin Dolphin and Polly Dean. If you are a FCRTA member who missed this meeting, everybody missed you. Non-member retired teachers are welcome and encouraged to join.

The next meeting will be Thursday, April 4 at Grace at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon. The program sounds intriguing, “Solar Eclipse.”