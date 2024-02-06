Fayette Farm Life 4-H club elects officers

Officers were recently elected at a Fayette Farm Life 4-H club meeting. Submitted photo

Fayette Farm Life 4-H club officers were elected at the Jan. 5 meeting by club members.

The officers are: Kaleb Causey, safety officer; Jonah Goddard, president; Anna Iangley, vice president; Emma Egelton, secretary; Camden Bennett, treasurer; Jackson Blair, community officer; Scarlet Cocktraill, historian; and Keionnie Ackley, health officer.

The safety report was given by Kaleb Causey about hydraulics, in which he included guest speaker Edward Kunka.

Window decoration colored by 4-H members for placement at Quality Design on 4-H week.

Some important dates to remember: Turkey hatch date Feb. 28. Quality assurance is March 4 and 5 and once again on April 8 and 9. On Feb. 2, Kaleb Causey gave a safety report on internet safety and security. Demonstration was given on how to pack by Jonah Goddard. Cloverbuds met after pledges. Feb. 20 is Donatos Dough-nation day.

Next meeting will be held on Friday, Feb 16 at 7 p.m.