Blue Lions still in FAC title contention with win over Panthers

Blue Lion senior Garrett Rickman lays it in during the game against Miami Trace on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Panthers is Coleden May. Photos by Mary Kay West Washington senior Isaiah Haithcock takes it to the bucket during the game against the Panthers on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pictured defensively for Miami Trace is Bryson Osborne (35), Brady Armstrong (11), and Skye Salyers (22). Photos by Mary Kay West Miami Trace senior Bryson Osborne (35) looks to penetrate the Blue Lion defense during the game on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Also pictured for the Panthers is Austin Boedeker (24). Pictured for Washington is Gabe Tayese (11) and John Wall (2). Photos by Mary Kay West Panther senior Coleden May takes a shot during the game against Washington on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Adam Guthrie (34). Pictured for Washington is Noah Haithcock (left) and Isaiah Haithcock (right) Photos by Mary Kay West

The Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lions battled at Washington High School on Saturday, Feb. 3 with a lot at stake in terms of the Frontier Athletic Conference championship.

With a win, Miami Trace would clinch an outright FAC title. A win from Washington would leave both teams with one conference loss, with the Panthers having one FAC game and the Blue Lions having two FAC games left on the schedule.

Washington led from the opening tip to the final buzzer on Saturday as they picked up a home victory over Miami Trace, 43-37.

It was a cold shooting night for both teams but particularly the Panthers, as they shot 25 percent from the field and were just 3 of 27 from beyond the arc, while making only 10 of 21 attempts from the foul line.

The Blue Lions led by as many as 14 points in the contest, and the Panthers would get as close as a three point deficit as they trailed 32-29 heading into the final period.

Washington outscored Miami Trace 11-8 in the fourth to secure the victory.

Statistically for Washington, Garrett Rickman led all scorers with 17 points and had one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Isaiah Haithcock was next in scoring with 13 points and had two rebounds and two steals.

John Wall scored six points and had seven rebounds, five steals, three assists, and one block.

Gabe Tayese was next with five points and also had three rebounds, one steal, and one assist.

Noah Haithcock added one point and led the team in rebounds with eight, along with three steals and one block.

Will Miller rounded out the scoring with one point, and added two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Adam Guthrie led with 12 points and contributed eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Brady Armstrong was next with nine points, along with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Grant Guess followed with seven points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.

Bryson Osborne added five points, six rebounds, and one steal.

Coleden May, Trey Robinette, and Austin Boedeker each chipped in two points.

May had six rebounds, Robinette added two rebounds and a steal, and Boedeker contributed five rebounds and a steal to the total.

Blue Lion head coach Shannon Bartruff spoke after the win.

“I thought our defensive effort was tremendous tonight. They didn’t score in the fourth until a couple minutes to go and made a couple desperation threes in the fourth. We held them to three single-digit quarters.

“I thought all six guys that played contributed in their own way. We were a little careless at times on offense, but our defense kept getting stops. G (Garrett Rickman) made some big plays tonight on both sides of the ball. He made some huge buckets in the second half.

“They were face guarding John Wall tonight and he still impacted the game on both ends. He was our second leading rebounder.

“I thought Isaiah Haithcock played his most complete game all year. He was dominant on defense and finished some tough layups through contact.

“Noah battled his butt off on the glass and was the leading rebounder. He did a great job in our zones as well.

“Gabe was the same, high energy, active in zones and made some big plays on D.

“Will didn’t shoot it great, but impacted the game the minutes he was on the floor, he’s a tenacious competitor.

“I’m really proud of the effort and happy for our guys. We have a big week coming up and we still have a lot of work to do. We have to keep this energy.”

Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley shared some comments following the loss.

“We shot it bad tonight to say the least. I think in the last two years in this gym, we are 8 for 60 from three. You’re not gonna beat a team as good as Washington when you shoot it that bad. I thought we had a lot of good looks. I thought we rushed some shots in the first half.

“I thought Washington played with great energy, give them credit. We beat them in December, and this game means a lot, not just to Miami Trace. It means a lot to coach Bartruff and his kids and this community. It’s a big deal, that’s why there were 2,000 people in here tonight.

“I know that I did everything that I could to get back for this game. I want to be a part of this, I want to be here with my kids. We just came up short tonight.”

Miami Trace (13-6, 8-1 FAC) will hit the road again on Tuesday to take on Fairfield Leesburg (17-2, 9-2 SHAC).

Washington (12-2, 7-1 FAC) is back at home on Tuesday, Feb. 6 against Vinton County (14-4, 10-0 TVC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 5 8 16 8 — 37

W 12 12 8 11 — 43

MIAMI TRACE — Grant Guess 3-1-7; Coleden May 0-2-2; Trey Robinette 0-2-2; Brady Armstrong 0 (2)-3-9; Skye Salyers 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 1-0-2; Adam Guthrie 5-2-12; Bryson Osborne 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 9 (3)-10-37. Free throw shooting: 10 of 21 for 48 percent. Three-point field goals: Armstrong 2, Osborne. Field goal shooting: 12 of 48 for 25 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 27 for 11 percent. Rebounds: 37 (15 offensive). Steals: 7. Turnovers: 18. Assists: 4. Blocked shots: 3.

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 3 (2)-5-17; John Wall 2-2-6; Will Miller 0-1-1; Noah Haithcock 0-1-1; Gabe Tayese 2-1-5; Isaiah Haithcock 5 (1)-0-13. TOTALS — 12 (3)-10-43. Free throw shooting: 10 of 17 for 59 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman 2, I. Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 15 of 44 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 17 for 18 percent. Turnovers: 10. Rebounds: 23 (3 offensive). Blocked shots: 2. Assists: 7. Steals: 13.