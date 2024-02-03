Lady Panthers beat Lady Lions at the buzzer, 36-34

Washington junior Maggi Wall drives to the bucket during the second half of the game against Miami Trace on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Lady Panthers is Jessee Stewart. Lady Lion senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi puts up a shot during the second half of the game against Miami Trace on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Lady Panthers is Ryleigh Vincent. Photos by Mary Kay West Miami Trace sophomore Ryleigh Vincent shoots a layup during the second half of the game against Washington on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Lady Lions is Calee Ellars (23) and Trinity George (20). Photos by Mary Kay West Lady Panther freshman Gracie Lovett scores a bucket during the second half of the game against Washington on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Lady Lions is Calleigh Wead-Salmi (10), Trinity George (20), and Kaithlyn Maquiling (1). Photos by Mary Kay West Photos by Mary Kay West

Miami Trace freshman Lauren Guess made just one field goal during the basketball game against the Lady Lions on Saturday night at Washington High School, but it was the biggest one of the night and the biggest of her high school career thus far.

With the score knotted at 34 and just seconds left in the game, Guess secured an offensive rebound and put it back in to beat the buzzer and give the Lady Panthers a 36-34 victory over their county rivals.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, with all 14 points coming from senior Jessee Stewart.

Miami Trace led 18-9 at the half, holding Washington to zero points in the second quarter while scoring only four.

The Lady Lions finally ended their scoring drought early in the third quarter on a layup from sophomore Eliana Racine.

After a layup from Lady Panther sophomore Ryleigh Vincent, a three from Washington junior Maggi Wall got them within six and brought the home crowd to their feet.

The Lady Lions closed out the third period on a 7-2 run and trailed 22-21 with one quarter to play.

Two early fourth quarter free throws from Washington senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi put her team in the lead for the first time in the contest.

The lead was relinquished quickly after Miami Trace junior Ellie Robinette knocked down a jumper at the other end.

A layup from Lady Lion senior Trinity George later put them back ahead 27-26 with 4:15 to go in the game.

The Lady Panthers took the lead back after a layup from freshman Gracie Lovett, but Washington answered in a big way with a deep, step-back three from sophomore Calee Ellars.

A Robinette layup put Miami Trace back ahead with under two minutes remaining, 31-30.

Washington found themselves down 34-32 with 31.1 seconds left in the game. With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Racine knocked down a jumper to tie it, which led to the previously mentioned buzzer-beating bucket from Guess.

Lady Lion head coach John Denen spoke following the loss.

“Trace had the ball last, great play by the young lady. If we had the ball last with 12 seconds to go, I’m feeling pretty good about us. What a great atmosphere for girls basketball. They jumped out ahead and we didn’t quit playing. I love it, I loved everything about it except the outcome.”

Miami Trace (7-12, 3-7 FAC) will host Fairfield Leesburg (7-12, 5-7 SHAC) on Monday, Feb. 4.

Washington finishes the regular season at 7-13, 3-7 in the FAC.

Both teams will await the drawing for the DII Southeast District Tournament which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 14 4 4 14 — 36

W 9 0 12 13 — 34

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 3-0-6; Gracie Lovett 3-0-6; Bella Shull 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 4 (2)-5-19; Lauren Guess 1-1-3; Ryleigh Vincent 1-0-2; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (2)-6-36. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart 2. Field goal shooting: 14 of 43 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 11 for 18 percent. Turnovers: 17. Rebounds: 30 (9 offensive). Steals: 4. Assists: 7.

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 1 (1)-3-8; Calliegh Wead-Salmi 2-3-7; Eliana Racine 5-0-10; Trinity George 1-0-2; Calee Ellars 1 (1)-0-5; Lilly Shaw 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (2)-6-34. Free throw shooting: 6 of 7 for 86 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 2; Ellars. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 8 for 25 percent. Field goal shooting: 13 of 42 for 31 percent. Turnovers: 16. Offensive Rebounds: 7.