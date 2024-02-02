Panthers win 3 with Blue Lions

Miami Trace’s Dane Wilt (33) defends Washington’s Kiontae Tyree in a freshman game at Washington High School Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Quniton Marine takes a three-point shot while defended by Miami Trace’s Evan Parsley in the freshman game Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Washington High School Miami Trace’s Karleigh Cooper drives against Washington’s Braegan Shiltz during a junior-varsity game in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Washington High School. Washington’s Khalia Smith (30) puts up a shot under the basket while guarded by Miami Trace’s Alison Reeves during a Frontier Athletic Conference junior-varsity game at Washington High School Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Washington’s Cooper Robertson (24) and Aden Osborne (4) vie for a rebound along with Miami Trace’s Connor Napier in a j-v game at Washington High School Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Miami Trace’s Cade Whitaker (25) takes the ball to the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference junior-varsity game against the Blue Lions at Washington High School Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Also pictured (l-r); Connor Napier (10) Miami Trace; Cooper Robertson (24) Washington; Javin Baker (10) Washington; Julian Baker (5) Miami Trace; Jeston Everhart (12) Washington and Bryson Heath (11) Washington.

In front of a very large crowd, there were three basketball games played between the Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lions at Washington High School.

It turned out to be a sweep of the three games for the Panthers.

Miami Trace won the evening’s first game, the freshman boys contest, 27-26.

In the junior-varsity girls game, it was Miami Trace over Washington, 32-17.

The final game of the evening was the j-v boys game. The Panthers won that game, 38-33.

In the freshman game, Evan Wilson of Washington was the top scorer with 12 points.

Quniton Marine scored six for the Blue Lions, Aden Osborne hit one three and finished with five points, Kiontae Tyree had two points and Xavier Malone had one.

Washington High School will be the site of two varsity games between the Blue Lions and Panthers Saturday night, with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30 p.m.

The boys game features the top two teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference — 8-0 Miami Trace vs. 6-1 Washington.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 3 4 8 — 27

W 6 8 10 2 — 26

___

The second game of the evening was the girls’ j-v game.

Miami Trace’s Bella Shull led the game in scoring with 13 points. She made two three-point field goals.

Alison Reeves scored six points for Miami Trace, Olyvia Dunn had four points, Cali Kirkpatrick hit one three and finished with three points, Rylee Ferguson made three free throws for three points, Elyse Day scored two and Karleigh Cooper had one point.

For Washington, Jada Ryan led with seven points.

Jordyn Gray scored four points and a trio of players — Destany Snyder, Iyanna Brown and Khalia Smith — each scored two points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 3 2 4 8 — 17

MT 14 9 5 4 — 32

___

In the final game of the evening, Jeston Everhart led all scorers for the Blue Lions with 16 points. He made two three-point field goals.

Aden Osborne had seven points, Cooper Robertson had six points, Bryson Heath made one three for three points and Javin Baker scored one.

Julian Baker led the Panthers with 13 points, Cade Whitaker scored 12 (he made two threes), Connor Napier scored eight points, Luke Armstrong had one three for three points and Bryson Yeoman scored two.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 17 5 10 6 — 38

W 7 7 9 10 — 33