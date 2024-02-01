Lady Panthers 7th and 8th grade defeat Lady Lions, advance to FAC championship

Miami Trace seventh grader Charlotte Copas looks to pass during the second half of the FAC semifinal game against Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. On defense for the Lady Lions is Claire Streitenberger. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Panther eighth grader Lawsihn Grooms attempts a three pointer during the FAC semifinal game against Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington eighth grader Kate Miller looks to score during the first half of the FAC semifinal game against Miami Trace on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Lady Panthers are Keionnie Ackley (4) and Myah Dato (2). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Panther seventh grader Molly Wilt knocks down a jumper during the second half of the FAC semifinal game against Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. On defense for the Lady Lions is Jayden Hatfield. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

It was the battle of the black and blue part three on Wednesday as the Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the Washington Lady Lions in the semifinals of the junior high girls basketball Frontier Athletic Conference tournament, after playing twice already in the regular season.

In the seventh grade contest, the Lady Panthers won by a score of 32-12.

Statistically for Washington, Sophia Shaw led with five points, followed by Lydia Campbell with three points, and Jayden Hatfield and Gracie Moore with two points each.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Hallie Penwell led all scorers with 10 points, followed by Celia Morrison with seven, Molly Wilt with six, Maya Rickman with five, and Audrey Campbell and Addyson Jaggers each with two points.

In the eighth grade game, Miami Trace was victorious by a score of 24-13.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Kate Miller led with six points, followed by Eydyn Gibbs with four and Neka Bragg with three.

Statistically for the Lady Panthers, Lawsihn Grooms led with eight points, followed by Ella Butts and Myah Dato with six, Kailyn Watson with two and Briana Robinette with one.

Both Miami Trace teams will move on to the FAC Championship which will be held at McClain High School on Friday.

The seventh grade Lady Panthers will take on the Greenfield Middle School Lady Tigers at 5 p.m. Greenfield defeated Hillsboro by a score of 17-10 on Wednesday.

The eighth grade Lady Panthers will play the Hillsboro Lady Indians at 6:15 p.m. Hillsboro defeated Greenfield by a score of 44-5 on Wednesday.