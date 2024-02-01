GHS receives donation toward renovation of Shiloh Baptist Church

Todd Shelton, community relations manager, South Central Power Company, presents a $5,000 check from its SCPC Foundation to the Greenfield Historical Society president, Jay Hardy, and Wendy Royce, secretary. Submitted photos Shiloh Baptist Church on Lafayette Street in Greenfield, now a property owned by the Greenfield Historical Society.

The Greenfield Historical Society (GHS) recently received a grant of $5,000 from the South Central Power Company Foundation. This grant will be used to help with the cost of plateglass storm windows to protect the newly-restored stained-glass windows of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Greenfield.

The windows have been removed and restored and are now in storage until restoration of the church nears completion.

The Shiloh Baptist Church, built in 1874 by an African-American congregation, is being restored by the Greenfield Historical Society. Restoration of the exterior began in 2022 and is currently still in progress. The interior will eventually be restored for the display of Greenfield’s African-American history, and as an event space.

Shiloh was gifted to the GHS by the remaining trustees in April 2017 for the purpose of saving the structure and promoting its historical significance.

The South Central Power Foundation is a 501c3 charitable organization that provides monetary grants in communities throughout their 24-county service area. The funds for grants and scholarships come from the generous donations of South Central Power’s customers who choose to “round-up” their bills to the next dollar through the Operation Round Up program.

Through this program, a little change from each customer can lead to big changes in the lives of people across the company’s service area. More than $500,000 in grants and scholarships are awarded each year through the fund.

The Greenfield Historical Society is looking for funding to repair the foundation and basement of the church. Donations can be made through its website: greenfieldhistoricalsociety.org or by mail to: GHS, Box 266, Greenfield, OH 45123.