Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County and the surrounding area:

Free Kids’ Valentines “BYOB” – Feb. 3

“Bring Your Own Box” will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kitty’s Catfe in Washington Court House. Find an old tissue box or shoe box. Kitty’s Catfe will have craft supplies available for any child wanting to work on their Valentine’s Day “mailbox.” Event is free, however donations for the cafe kitties and those at Fayette Regional Humane Society are welcome.

Pearls of Hope Benefit – Feb. 3

Starting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 25, enjoy dancing, live music, silent auctions and much more to raise money for Tammy LeBeau, who was diagnosed in October 2023 with Stage 4 lung cancer. All proceeds will go to help with medical expenses and financial needs that she will endure during this journey. AR6, the Jesters and Shawn Myers will be there to put on a show.

Galentine’s Day Brunch & Bubbly – Feb. 10 & 11

Grab your girlfriends and celebrate friendship with brunch and bubbly at Deer Creek State Park Lodge in Mt. Sterling, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. RSVP required 740-869-631.

Victorian and Dolly Plus Me Tea – Feb. 10

Mt. Sterling Public Library invites you and your dolls to its annual tea party at First Methodist Church at 110 S. London St. in Mt. Sterling. Tea will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Tickets sold at the door – $10 per adult and $5 per child. Tables from 6-8 people can be reserved from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2. To contact, call 740-869-3548.

Valentine’s Day Dinner – Feb. 10

Join the American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House for its Valentine’s dinner starting at 5 p.m. with a performance by 30 OT 6 band starting at 8 p.m.. Open to the public.

Valentine’s Day Dance – Feb. 10

Join the Fayette County Agricultural Society for its annual Valentine’s Day Dance at the Mahan Building in Washington Court House, featuring the Smokin’ Ham Band on Feb. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m., cash bar and food. Advance tickets or at the door for $12.

Yost to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner – Feb. 19

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will be the speaker at the Fayette County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 19 at the Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave. at the fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. The deadline for paying for tickets is Feb. 8. Mail checks to PO Box 905, Washington CH, Ohio 43160. For more information and to order tickets, please contact Martha Cooper at 740-335-4376 (land line) or any Central Committee member. Also, check out its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FayetteCountyOhioRepublicanParty for more details.

All About Self Esteem – Feb. 27

Starting at 11 a.m. at Carnegie Library, join Tristin from Adena Fayette Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program for a presentation about self-esteem to improve the mental health of seniors. Discuss what self-esteem is, coping skills to improve it, self-care, and building support systems. Information will also be provided for the Senior Life Solutions program.