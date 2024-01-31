WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 29

Dylon A. Dailey, 25, Ironton, assault on officer (fourth-degree felony) (two counts), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), resisting (first-degree misdemeanor), assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jan. 28

Kristle Piccolo, 47, 124 E. Paint St., driving under suspension.

Male, 11, Washington C.H., unruly.

Jan. 27

Robert Heath, 44, 3887 Old US 35 SE, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jordan D. Hale, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Timothy G. Niver, 52, London, stop sign violation.

Katherine N. Frederick, 36, 2710 Warrior Court, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Nathan E.O. Beachler, 19, Grove City, failure to control.

Jan. 26

Gregory A. Moreno, 54, 3510 Old US 35 SE, no operator’s license.

Jason A. Fuller, 44, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jalynn P.J. Lee, 18, 3052 Prairie Road, stop sign violation.

Brandy N. Roberts, 41, 335 Linden Ave., OVI suspension.

Jeffrey J. Fowler, 38, 132 W. Mill St., non-compliance suspension.

Taylor N. Sluder, 23, 208 Florence St., speed.