WC to host Ohio Peace & Conflict Studies Network conference

Wilmington College is hosting the first Ohio Peace and Conflict Studies Network conference on “Bridging Divides, Prevention, Intervention and Healing” Feb. 23 on the WC campus.

The registration deadline is Feb. 8 for the event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on WC’s campus.

Ohio colleges and universities and their community partners — interfaith organizations, schools, government and nonprofits — that are “working to address the deep divide we have seen over the last decade” will be providing training, workshops and resources, according to Dr. Tanya Maus, director of the Peace Resource Center/Quaker Heritage Center at Wilmington College, “It will be an excellent time to have those interested in assisting with difficult conversations and working across divides to be there.”

An opening panel discussion providing an overview of the “state of the state” and related resources available in Ohio will feature Stephanie Dodd, Ohio Campus Compact; Nazek Hapsha, League of Women Voters Ohio; William Froehlich, The Divided Communities Project at Ohio State University; and Sarah Freeman-Woolpert, Friends Committee on National Legislation.

Also sharing their work will be representatives from the University of Akron Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, Kent State University School of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dayton Human Rights Center, Ohio State University Moritz College of Law Divided Communities Project, Wilmington College Peace Resource Center, Bluffton College Peace and Conflict Studies, John Carroll University Tuohy Center for Interreligious Understanding, Sinclair Community College Department of Sociology and their community partners.

The cost of attendance, which includes lunch and all materials, is $35 per non-Ohio college/university-affiliated attendee, $10 per Ohio college student and $25 per Ohio college/university staff and faculty member. Inquire with Maus if interested in a possible college travel stipend at 937-481-2371 or via email at [email protected].

A detailed conference program, registration information and lodging details are available at: https://ohiopeaceandconflict.org/2024-1st-annual-ohio-peace-and-conflict-studies-network-conference-methods-for-bridging-divides-friday-february-23-2023-930-a-m-430-p-m/